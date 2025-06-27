Kenya: Starlink Resumes New Activations in Kenya After 7-Month Freeze

TLDR

Starlink has reopened new user sign-ups in Nairobi and across Kenya after halting activations for over seven months due to network congestion. The freeze, which began in late 2024, affected major areas like Kiambu, Machakos, and Kajiado. Multiple customers confirmed successful activations in June, with Starlink's coverage map now showing full availability.

The pause followed a surge in demand that overwhelmed local capacity, leading to slower speeds and service interruptions. A new ground station in Nairobi, launched in January 2025, has helped ease congestion, although demand continues to pressure the network in urban zones.

Despite regulatory friction--Kenya plans to hike satellite licence fees by 837% and add a 0.4% turnover levy--Starlink's service remains vital, particularly in remote and peri-urban areas lacking fibre coverage. The KES 30,000 ($232) hardware cost and KES 6,500 ($50) monthly fee have not stopped adoption among homes, schools, and businesses.

Starlink's return to active sign-ups in Kenya signals renewed momentum, but it enters a landscape that has grown more competitive and politically complex. The satellite internet provider reached over 19,000 users by the end of 2024, despite lacking a physical office and relying solely on online operations. As demand spreads beyond cities, Starlink has become the go-to provider in underserved regions. But in urban and peri-urban markets, local telecom giants are fighting back. Safaricom now offers 5G routers at a fraction of Starlink's costs, with devices starting at KES 3,000 ($23) and plans at KES 4,000 ($31). Airtel has partnered with Starlink for rural satellite backhaul, and Safaricom is reportedly exploring its satellite partnerships. Meanwhile, regulatory pressure is mounting. Kenya's proposed licence fee hike to over $115,000 and a turnover tax would impact all satellite ISPs, with smaller providers most affected. Starlink's lean, online-only model--effective for scaling--has also led to complaints about service delays and customer support gaps.