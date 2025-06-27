Tanzania Gets Its First Precious Metal Plant

Dodoma — DODOMA Region is on the verge of making history in Tanzania's mineral refining sector following the completion of Shengde Precious Metal Resources Ltd's refinery plant located in Nala.

The plant is expected to officially begin production of refined copper (copper cathode) in July 2025.

Speaking to the press, Dodoma Regional Mining Officer, Engineer Menard Msengi, said the launch of the plant aligns with a directive issued by the Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, requiring that all copper mined within Tanzania be refined domestically by July 30, 2025.

"This is a strategic project. It will directly benefit small-scale miners by providing a reliable market and increasing the value of their minerals before sale," said Engineer Msengi.

The refinery, which is receiving technical support and oversight from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through a mineral sector development project, has already begun trial production at a capacity of 20 tonnes per day.

The company's Director, Abia Mafie, stated that Shengde plans to scale up production to 1,000 tonnes per day with the arrival of new machinery currently being prepared for import.

"Nothing goes to waste in our refining process - even the copper dust is used to make bricks," Mafie noted.

He further revealed that Shengde Precious Metal Resources Ltd intends to establish five additional processing plants in various regions across the country, in support of the government's efforts to add value to minerals before export.