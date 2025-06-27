Namibia: Tributes Pour in for Climate Change Expert and Ex-Minister Moses Amweelo

Tributes are pouring in following the death of former minister of works and transport, climate change expert, and academic Moses Amweelo, who died on 23 June.

Amweelo served in the parliament from 2000 to 2010.

He was the country's minister of works and transport between 2000 and 2005, and also served as deputy chief whip of Swapo during his time in the National Assembly.

Before his death, Amweelo was a lecturer at the Faculty of Environmental Management and Sustainability Sciences at the International University of Management (IUM).

His colleague, Sioni Iikela, who is also the dean of the faculty, says Amweelo was known as a father figure to both staff and students at the university.

"His arrival at our offices were always characterised by energy, love and kindness. No matter how many we were at the office, he would greet us by our names. He empowered all of us," he says.

Iikela describes Amweelo as a selfless man who was a passionate lecturer.

"His knowledge about climate change is unmatched. This is evident in many articles he penned and published, both in newspapers and journals, and the public lectures he hosted. He was pivotal in the development of climate change qualifications at IUM," he said.

Political analyst Ben Mulongeni remembers Amweelo as a hard-working but humble man.

"He was the most hard-working person on earth. He was also down to earth and very humble," he said.

After returning from exile in Russia, Mulongeni, who is from the same village (Okatana) in the Oshana region as Amweelo, describes him as someone who never forgot where he came from.

Despite spending years in Europe, Amweelo still remembered every person in the village and would ask about the people he grew up with.

Amweelo was also known to be very straightforward, Mulongeni says.

"When people leave the country they forget about where they come from - but not him," he says.

His neighbour, former prime minister Nahas Angula, describes Amweelo as an academic.

"He was always studying, and before he fell ill, worked as a lecturer. I met him in Zambia during the struggle for liberation, and he was one of us who returned to mobilise people to vote for Swapo after independence.

"I was really shocked to get a phone call a few days ago of his passing. He has made his contribution. We are just neighbours at the village and used to visit each other," he said.

Former Cabinet minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana describes Amweelo as a dedicated professional.

"He was jovial, always energetic and lived up to the task. He has done his part. He served the Swapo Party and Namibian government diligently."

Both expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and Namibians at large.