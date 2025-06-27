Namibia: Cold Front Brings Snow to Namibia

Areas in the south-west of Namibia experienced some light snowfall on Thursday morning as a cold front sweeps across the country.

Gondwana Collection Namibia posted a video of snow at their Klein-Aus Vista Lodge, writing: "Today has turned into a snow day at Klein Aus Vista!! A few minutes ago, wonderful little flakes of snow started to fall in the Aus Mountain area and the Swiegers family shared this video with us! What a lovely sight!"

According to the Namibian Meteorological Services, the interior of the country is expected to continue to experience cold to very cold conditions with frost in the morning over the coming days.

People are advised to keep warm and make sure animals have access to a warm and dry shelter.