A political rally in Lwemiyaga County, Sembabule District ended in tragedy after MP Theodore Ssekikubo was shot and a supporter identified as Alex Sembusi, 25, fatally wounded.

Ssekikubo, who is seeking re-election, blamed the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) for attacking the rally.

He said the soldiers, under Brigadier Emmanuel Rwashande and led by a one Captain Zziwa, stormed the event and opened fire on his supporters.

"This was a military attack on people attending a political event," said Ssekikubo, who sustained injuries to his shoulder.

"They opened fire, and we lost a young man."

Amateur video taken at the scene shows Ssekikubo's supporters confronting nearly a dozen soldiers who arrived in a UPDF truck. The crowd pushed them away from the venue, forcing the soldiers to retreat.

As they backed off, a single gunshot rang out from another end of the venue. Moments later, one of the supporters lay motionless on the ground, presumed dead.

Brig. Gen. Rwashande and Ssekikubo are fierce political rivals in the race to represent the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in next year's general elections.

The NRM primaries are scheduled to run between January and February 2026.

Rwashande, a senior military officer, has recently drawn controversy over the certification of his academic documents by the National Council for Higher Education.

The council reportedly endorsed a claim that he underwent UPDF training in 1982--long before the institution was established--raising questions about his qualifications.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire sent people fleeing. Ssekikubo was rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment while police cordoned off the area.

Efforts to reach the UPDF and Ministry of Defence for comment remained unsuccessful by press time.

Security is her to release a statement on the shooting.

The incident has sparked outrage among rights activists and opposition politicians, who condemned the use of military force in partisan political contests. Ssekikubo, speaking from his hospital bed, urged calm among his supporters.

"I'm not calling for violence," he said. "But we must stand up for our rights without fear."

The attack adds to growing concerns over the militarisation of Uganda's electoral landscape ahead of the 2026 polls.