Malawi: Panga Politics? Complaints Body Probes Police Over Namiwa Attack

26 June 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Independent Complaints Commission has launched a high-stakes investigation into the conduct of police officers during a shocking incident where panga-wielding thugs attacked Citizens for Credible Elections leader Sylvester Namiwa in broad daylight.

The Commission's Chief Legal Officer, Nicely Msowoya, confirmed that the inquiry was triggered by a flood of public complaints after the brutal assault occurred in full view of Malawi Police Service (MPS) officers and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers--who reportedly did nothing to intervene.

"As you might be aware, MPS recently rolled out its Public Order Management Policy and operational guidelines. Therefore, we expect their crowd control to reflect those standards," Msowoya said.

Depending on what the investigation uncovers, Msowoya said, the Commission will recommend appropriate disciplinary or legal action to relevant authorities.

The violent incident occurred during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Anabel Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, who protestors say are too compromised to credibly oversee the upcoming September 16 General Elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.