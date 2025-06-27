Tunisia: President Kais Saïed Vows Accountability for Lobbies and Their Allies

Tunis, June 26 — President Kais Saïed had a meeting, on Wednesday, at Carthage Palace, with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri

The Head of State pointed out that some lobbies, who deliberately resort to all possible means and tactics to exacerbate the situation in Tunisia, will be held accountable, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

He warned that those within the state's administrative machinery who serve these lobbies will likewise be held accountable for their actions. He noted that those who have long endured unemployment are often better qualified and ready to assume these positions.

President Saïed emphasized that patriotism, dedication, self-sacrifice, and austerity must be key criteria in selecting future officials tasked with overseeing public services, state institutions, and public enterprises.

He also denounced the unjustified complacency of certain administrative officials who use procedural complexity and delays as a pretext to unnecessarily stall citizens' requests.