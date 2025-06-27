South Africa: Kidnapped Teen Found Alive in Free State - South African News Briefs - June 27, 2025

Kidnapped Teen Found Alive in Free State

Police have confirmed that Kamogelo Baukudi, a 19-year-old from Bloemfontein who was kidnapped over three weeks ago, had been found alive in Wepener, Free State, reports EWN. She was abducted by two men posing as police officers. Five suspects were arrested during a rescue operation. Police said that the suspects were found at a house in Kanana location, while two others were intercepted on the road between Kwetla and Wepener, with Kamogelo still in their vehicle. A police sergeant was previously arrested, bringing the total number of suspects to six. Free State Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane praised officers for their relentless efforts.

Cape Town Battles Widespread Flooding

Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre has said that it continues to respond to weather-related incidents, with reports of localised flooding in several areas in Cape Town, reports SABC News. Fallen trees and storm debris have also been reported in Blue Downs, Constantia, Blackheath, Sunningdale and Bellville. Humanitarian aid is being delivered to communities affected by heavy rainfall across parts of the Western Cape. Many low-lying informal settlements have been flooded by stormwater over the past few days, causing thousands of people to spend a miserable and cold night. In Saldanha on the West Coast, several settlements were submerged.

Eskom Urges Public Action Against Vandalism

Utility power Eskom in the Western Cape has urged the public to stand together against theft and vandalism, reports EWN. This comes after 70 Belhar residents remain without power after substations were targeted. Since May, 12 substations in the area have been damaged, and five still need repairs. Eskom Western Cape spokesperson, Kyle Cookson, said that over R29 million was spent on repairs in the last financial year due to such incidents. He said that repeated repairs to vandalised substations have been paused until they find a solution to the criminal activity.

