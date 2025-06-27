Central African Republic: Dozens Killed in Central African Republic School Stampede

An exploding electrical transformer sparked panic at a high school in Bangui as thousands of students arrived to sit their baccalaureate exams. Dozens of students were killed and hundreds more were injured.

At least 29 school students were killed in a stampede in the Central African Republic as they took their exams, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident occurred as more than 5,300 pupils sat their baccalaureate exams at Barthelemy Boganda High School in the capital, Bangui, on Wednesday.

An electrical transformer exploded and sparked panic, leading to a stampede. Some students were seen jumping from the first floor of the school.

Most of the victims — including 16 girls — died at the scene, according to the Health Ministry. At least 260 other students were treated for injuries.

"The hospital was overwhelmed by people to the point of obstructing caregivers and ambulances," a Health Ministry source told the AFP news agency.

President declares 3-day mourning period

Central African President Faustin Archange Touadera responded to the news while attending a vaccine summit in Brussels, Belgium. He announced three days of national mourning.

"I would like to express my solidarity and compassion to the parents of the deceased candidates, to the educational staff, to the students," he said in a video posted to Facebook.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Aurelien-Simplice Kongbelet-Zingas said in a statement that "measures will be taken quickly to shed light on the circumstances of this incident."

He said a date would be announced later for students to resume their exams.

Zac Crellin with AFP, AP

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah