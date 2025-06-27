Africa: A Crisis-Stricken UN's Frantic Hunt for Low-Cost Locations - Away From New York & Geneva

A view of the entrance to Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, headquarters of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

United Nations — In the US, the success of a business enterprise or the value of real estate is reflected in a repetitive and alliterative phrase: "LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION".

As the UN continues its plans for system-wide restructuring- amidst a growing liquidity crisis- one of the key issues on the negotiating table is the re-location of UN agencies: a choice between high-cost and low-cost duty stations.

The two major UN locations, New York and Geneva, are described as "among the most expensive cities in the world", making it challenging for the UN to operate within its current budget.

Besides the UN headquarters, New York city is also home to several UN agencies, including the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Women and the UN children's agency UNICEF.

The city of Geneva, considered "a hub for global diplomacy", is hosting more than 40 international organisations and UN agencies, including the World Health Organisation, the World Trade Organisation, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), among others.

Reacting to a possible partial UN pullout from Geneva, the Swiss Government last week announced "a generous financial package of support to the United Nations presence in Geneva."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is "very much appreciative of the Swiss Federal Council for this decision". The United Nations is determined to continue working in partnership with Switzerland to advance the cause of multilateralism.

"Our presence in Geneva remains an integral part of the UN system. The Swiss support is crucial for this continued endeavour", said Guterres.

According to a report from Reuters, Switzerland will spend 269 million Swiss francs ($329.37 million) to support Geneva as a hub for international diplomacy.

The 269 million francs covers the period from 2025 to 2029, with the government requesting a credit of 130.4 million francs from parliament later this year, a 5% increase from the previous period. The government has already approved 21.5 million francs for urgent measures to help Geneva-based organisations.

Asked for his comments, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters: "You know, we see it as an act of generosity on the part of the Swiss Federal Government to support the United Nations' work in Geneva. The UN's presence in Geneva is critical. It is also historical, and we very much welcome the efforts of the Swiss Government in that regard."

Somar Wijayadasa, formerly Director and Representative of UNAIDS at the United Nations in New York (1995-2000), told IPS "It is a generous move- but to dole out about $60 million extra each year is "peanuts" for the Swiss Govt. considering the billions of dollars that the 40 UN Agencies in Geneva contribute annually to its coffers."

In the "UN80" initiative to audit and merge overlapping bureaucracies across all UN agencies, it can move some programs to more affordable locations around the world.

A good example, he said, is the Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) that was created in 1995, in the height of the AIDS pandemic (with 3.3 million people with HIV and almost a million died) has successfully curtailed the spread of the HIV/AIDS pandemic - from a death sentence to a manageable disease with proven treatments.

"UNAIDS can be easily re-merged with WHO, and located in countries in the Global South - with lower operational costs - where the burden of behavioral transmission challenges of HIV/AIDS remain highest. A leaner, regional, behavior-focused program could maintain awareness, and continue essential work without the legacy overhead."

Another example, he pointed out, is the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) in New York and its branch in Geneva. The UN cannot, or has failed, to disarm or reduce the annually-increasing military budgets of the US, Russia, India or China.

For example, the UN finally adopted the now legally binding TPNW Treaty but which country has given up its nuclear weapons or stopped other countries' urge to create a nuclear weapon to protect themselves from hegemonic warmongers?

In this modern age of communications, there are many bloated UN departments in costly New York and Geneva that can effectively, and cost efficiently, function from any developing country, declared Wijayadasa.

Meanwhile, as part the UN's relocation plans, there are reports that the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women may be moved out of New York and relocated to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, described as the fourth-largest UN headquarters and the only one in the Global South.

Currently Nairobi serves as the global headquarters for UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) and UN-Habitat. Besides these, several other UN agencies have offices in Nairobi, including UNICEF, UNDP, FAO, UNIDO, UNODC, UNV, and WHO.

But Kenya is currently embroiled in a political crisis. If the turmoil continues, the UN may have second thoughts on relocating more of its offices in Nairobi.

A New York Times report June 26 and titled "Kenyans Battle the Police a Year After Deadly Tax Protests" says at least 8 people were killed and hundreds injured amid nation-wide protests "laid bare the anger at President William Ruto's government"

On June 26, the UN Human Rights Office said: "We are deeply concerned by reports of several deaths of protesters and many more injuries - of protesters and police officers - during demonstrations in Kenya on Wednesday."

"We are concerned by reports that some protesters had gunshot wounds. Under international human rights law, lethal force by law enforcement officers, such as firearms, should only be used when strictly necessary in order to protect life or prevent serious injury from an imminent threat."

Asked about the death toll and injuries in Nairobi, Dujarric told reporters June 26 said: "We're obviously concerned about the violence that we've seen in Kenya. We're closely monitoring the situation, very saddened by the loss of life"

"We look forward to an independent and transparent investigation. And it bears reminding that under international law, under human rights law, lethal force by law enforcement such as firearms should only be used when strictly necessary in order to protect life or prevent serious injury of an imminent threat," declared Dujarric.

Additionally, some of the other European countries hosting UN agencies include:

· Austria:

Vienna hosts the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

· Netherlands:

The Hague is the seat of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), one of the principal organs of the UN.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· France:

Paris hosts the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

· Italy:

Rome is home to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Brindisi hosts the UN Global Service Centre (UNGSC), including the UN Humanitarian Response Depot.

· Germany:

Bonn hosts several UN organizations, including the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) program, and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

· Denmark:

Copenhagen houses the headquarters of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

· United Kingdom:

London is home to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

· Spain:

Madrid hosts the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).

· Belgium:

Brussels hosts the United Nations Regional Information Centre (UNRIC), a Regional Office for Europe of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and a Liaison Office of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Besides Nairobi, the UN is also exploring three other possible relocation sites: Doha, Qatar Kigali, Rwanda and Valencia, Spain.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau