Namibia: MVA Fund Takes Services to Khomas Communities

In a bid to improve accessibility and public engagement, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund will take its services directly to communities in the Khomas region through its 'MVA Fund on Wheels' outreach programme from Thursday until Saturday.

The three-day initiative aims to register new claims, resolve issues related to existing claims, and raise awareness around road safety and the fund's services.

The mobile outreach will cover key constituencies in Windhoek: Samora Machel at the Goreangab Soccer Field on Thursday, Tobias Hainyeko Constituency Office on Friday, and Moses //Garoëb Constituency Office on Saturday.

MVA spokesperson John Haufiku says the programme is part of the fund's broader mandate to serve Namibians more inclusively.

"We are bringing our services to the people, especially those who may not be able to access our main offices. This is about improving service delivery, addressing the public's needs directly, and deepening awareness of road safety," he says.

The outreach will also include educational sessions focusing on road safety, the fund's claims processes, and available benefits. Community members will be briefed on how to react in the event of a crash, and the importance of reporting accidents promptly.

"We'll be using this opportunity to educate communities not just on how to claim, but also how to prevent road crashes. It's about empowering individuals with information that can save lives," Haufiku adds.

The fund will also continue to promote its toll-free accident response number 9682.