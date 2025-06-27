South Africa: Six Army Members in Court for R1.1-Million Scam

27 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Doreen Mokgolo
  • One official allegedly faked call-ups and changed banking details to make payments go to friends and family.
  • One victim found out about the scam after spotting an extra tax form during a filing at the South African Revenue Service.

Six members of the South African National Defence Force are accused of running a R1.1-million scam by faking service call-ups and moving the money into their own bank accounts.

The six, Thandile Ndevu, 33, Khanya Ndevu, 29, Avuyile Ndzuta, 30, Thembisile Dlamini, 36, Thozamile Loni, 45, and Yonelisa Gova, 33, appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

They face 53 charges, including fraud, theft and money laundering.

Thandile, a Reserve Force clerk in the HR unit, is accused of faking duty call-ups for reserve members between July 2018 and July 2019. She allegedly replaced their banking details with those of her relatives and friends, who then received the payments.

Thandile is facing 53 counts of fraud or theft and 53 counts of money laundering. Khanya and Dlamini each face 11 counts of each. Ndzuta faces 10 of each. Gova is facing 21 of each.

Thandile, Khanya and Avuyile are cousins. Dlamini and Loni are married. Gova is said to be Thandile's friend.

The scheme was discovered when a victim saw two IRP5 forms during a tax filing at the South African Revenue Service. When she asked the SANDF about it, they found four ghost employees under her name.

The matter was reported to Pretoria Central police and later handed to the military police, who issued summonses for the accused.

The case has been postponed to 15 August for plea and trial.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.