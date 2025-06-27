Rwanda: Classic Cinema - Seven Must-See Movies This Weekend

There's something special about a classic film. Even if it was made years ago, it can feel as fresh and captivating. These films often have great stories and a timeless quality that stay with you long after the credits roll.

They also showcase the creativity and craft of the filmmakers making the movie itself a work of art. So, if you're looking for something to watch this weekend, The New Times has put together a list of old films worth checking out.

Here's the list:

The Godfather

If you've never watched this film, you're missing out on one of the best movies ever made. It follows the story of the powerful Italian-American crime family led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). When his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), reluctantly joins the Mafia, he is pulled into a world of violence and betrayal.

Even as he tries to maintain a normal life with his wife, Kay (Diane Keaton), Michael finds himself drawn deeper into the family business. The first part was released in 1972, the second in 1974, and the third in 1990.

The Aviator

Leonardo DiCaprio shines as billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes. A successful public figure, Hughes was a Hollywood director and a passionate lover of stars like Katharine Hepburn (Cate Blanchett) and Ava Gardner (Kate Beckinsale). Yet, behind the glamor, he struggles with crippling phobias and depression. The higher he climbs, the harder he falls.

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

If you think animated films are only for kids, this one will prove you wrong. The legendary sailor Sinbad is framed by the Goddess of Chaos, Eris, for stealing the Book of Peace. To save the life of his childhood friend, Prince Proteus, he must journey to the end of the world to retrieve it.

ALSO READ: Weekend watchlist: Eight films that offer insight into mental health

The Prince of Egypt

Another beautiful animated film, this one tells the story of Moses, an Egyptian prince who discovers his roots as a Hebrew slave. He leads his people out of Egypt, defying his brother Rameses, and guides them to freedom by parting the Red Sea. This classic delivers a powerful lesson about faith and belonging.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fight Club

Starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt, this film explores the story of a depressed man with insomnia who meets a charismatic soap salesman named Tyler Durden. Together, they form an underground club where men can release their frustration by fighting. As tensions rise, and a mysterious woman named Marla enters their lives, the line between reality and madness blurs.

The Little Rascals

A timeless family favorite, this film follows mischievous friends Spanky and Buckwheat as they lead an anti-girl group. When their best friend Alfalfa falls for a girl named Darla, the group tries to break them up, only to have their prized race car stolen by a pair of neighborhood bullies.

Life

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence star in this comedy about two men thrown together by fate. During the Prohibition era, a crooked sheriff falsely charges loudmouth hustler Ray and no-nonsense Claude with murder, sending them to prison for life. Together, they must find a way to prove their innocence and survive life behind bars.