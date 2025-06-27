Rwanda: Ecobank, Longtai Launch Interest-Free Scheme to Accelerate Ev Adoption in Rwanda

Ecobank Rwanda Plc has announced a strategic partnership with Longtai International Automobile Trading Co. Ltd, a key distributor of electric and hybrid vehicles in Rwanda, to promote green mobility through an innovative and affordable vehicle financing scheme.

Signed on Wednesday, June 25, this collaboration, Ecobank will provide up to 100 percent financing to customers purchasing Longtai electric or hybrid vehicles, with flexible repayment terms of up to five years.

ALSO READ: Ecobank Rwanda, CFAO Mobility to offer 'exclusive financing' for BYD electric vehicles

A unique feature of the offer is a special discount on the vehicle purchase price, equivalent to 24 months of interest payments. This effectively makes the loan interest-free for customers who repay within two years, offering a major incentive to early payers while supporting the shift toward environmentally friendly transportation.

Customers opting for longer repayment terms--up to five years--will still enjoy a range of Ecobank benefits including discounted interest rates, a dedicated Relationship Manager, a streamlined application process, and quick loan approvals, among other perks.

Olivier Mpenzi, Head of Local Corporate at Ecobank Rwanda Plc, emphasized the bank's commitment to sustainable financing:

"Our goal is to make electric and hybrid vehicle ownership more accessible and affordable for our clients. This partnership with Longtai reflects that commitment--offering attractive financing options aligned with Rwanda's green transport agenda. By easing the cost burden and simplifying the process, we hope to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more sustainable mobility across the country."

ALSO READ: Ecobank Rwanda named Rwanda's Best Bank for Trade Finance in Global Finance Awards

Peter Zhao, the Managing Director at LongTai Auto, explained that the partnership will help them serve Rwandan society by enabling more people to own brand new electric and hybrid vehicles.

"We are excited to collaborate with Ecobank to bring electric mobility closer to everyday Rwandans. The discount model not only lowers the overall cost of ownership but also reinforces our shared goal of supporting the national green agenda and reducing harmful emissions."

This partnership exemplifies the power of private sector collaboration in advancing Rwanda's ambitions to become a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy while making smart mobility more accessible to all.