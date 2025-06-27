Nigeria: The Bully On the Smartphone Must Be Stopped

opinion

In today's hyper-connected Nigeria, social media and messaging platforms have revolutionised how people interact and express themselves. Yet, beneath the glossy veneer of likes, emojis, and shares lies a growing threat that is quietly tearing through the fabric of digital communities: cyberbullying.

From WhatsApp groups to X timelines, a growing number of Nigerians -- particularly the youth -- are being subjected to sustained online harassment that leaves psychological scars deeper than many realise. The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), known mostly for its work in advancing Nigeria's digital infrastructure, has begun to shine a light on this hidden war.

Beyond its regulatory and innovation-focused mandates, NITDA is taking deliberate steps to foster safer online spaces by leading awareness campaigns, strengthening policy frameworks, and working with both public and private stakeholders to protect users from harm.

Globally, cyberbullying is defined as repeated and hostile behaviour conducted through digital means with the intent to harass or cause emotional pain. In Nigeria, these acts manifest in different ways -- from slurs and threats to the malicious sharing of personal information.

While celebrities like Alex Iwobi have experienced coordinated attacks that forced them offline, many ordinary citizens also suffer in silence. These cases are often underreported, but the impact is no less damaging. Similar tragedies in other parts of the world have even ended in suicide, drawing attention to how digital abuse transcends mere words or screen time.

NITDA's intervention has come in multiple layers. Each October, it spearheads the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, rolling out education campaigns across the country. In 2023, for example, the focus extended to phishing scams, disinformation, and cyberbullying. School seminars and youth-targeted programs were used to educate teenagers on the ethics of digital communication and personal safety online.

At platforms such as the Nigeria Teen Cyber Festival, NITDA's Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, emphasised that digital literacy must go beyond coding and innovation. He urged schools to adopt cyber safety education, teaching students how to shield themselves not only from viruses and scams but also from emotional manipulation, identity theft, and bullying.

According to him, the digital age must be met with a corresponding ethical and emotional intelligence to match its speed and influence. Another major component of NITDA's effort is embedded in legislation. The agency was instrumental in the formulation of the Cybercrimes Act of 2015, Nigeria's principal legal framework for addressing cyber-related offenses.

Through its cybersecurity department, NITDA also works closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute offenders, ensuring that victims have a pathway to justice. On a more collaborative front, NITDA is aligning with global tech platforms. Its partnership with TikTok under the "Safer Together" initiative helps enforce content moderation, spread awareness, and protect younger users from targeted abuse.

These kinds of alliances are increasingly necessary in a world where digital platforms often act faster than governments can regulate. Despite these steps, serious challenges remain. Many cyberbullying complaints are abandoned due to slow police response or lack of awareness of legal redress.

Young people often do not know how to navigate privacy settings or report violations on the platforms they use daily. Meanwhile, cultural stigmas around mental health persist, causing victims to suffer in silence or downplay the seriousness of what they experience.

To deepen its impact, NITDA must move even further. Cyberbullying education should become a permanent feature in school curricula from the primary level upward, teaching children not only about algorithms and devices but also about empathy, responsibility, and digital etiquette.

Influencers, content creators, and mental health advocates should be encouraged to use their platforms to normalise conversations around emotional abuse, healing, and digital boundaries. Reporting tools must be made accessible in Nigeria's local languages to ensure that help is within reach for everyone, regardless of literacy level or location.

What we are dealing with is more than online mischief. It is a silent epidemic that is eating away at trust, self-worth, and public mental health. NITDA's work, though still unfolding, sends a clear message that online cruelty is no longer acceptable. Nigeria's digital progress cannot and must not come at the expense of its citizens' emotional safety.

The fight against cyberbullying requires more than policy -- it demands a national shift in culture. From classrooms to chatrooms, from hashtags to households, the call is for a shared responsibility. If the country hopes to raise a digital generation that is bold, creative, and mentally sound, then safe and respectful online interaction must be seen not as a luxury, but as a right.

Fatimah Yusuf Usman writes from Abuja. She can be reached via: [email protected].