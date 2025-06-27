Malawi: Enough Is Enough, Mr. President - Fire Yolamu and Ching'oma Now

editorial

The events that unfolded in Lilongwe this week were not just disturbing--they were a national disgrace. Peaceful Malawians, led by the Citizens for Credible Elections, were exercising their constitutional right to assemble. What they received instead were pangas, chaos, and fear. And while machete-wielding thugs roamed freely, the Malawi Police Service and Malawi Defence Force stood by--silent, motionless, complicit.

Let us be blunt: this was not a policing failure. It was a deliberate act of suppression. It was a violent message sent to every citizen who dares to speak, organize, or dissent.

The Malawi Law Society has said what every honest Malawian is thinking: Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching'oma and Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu must be fired--immediately. They have lost public trust. They have failed in their duty. And they have endangered the very democracy we claim to protect.

We applaud the courage of the Malawi Law Society for putting principle above political convenience. Inaction now would not just be cowardice; it would be complicity.

President Lazarus Chakwera campaigned on a promise of servant leadership, justice, and constitutionalism. This is the moment to live that promise. Keeping Yolamu and Ching'oma in office after such a blatant abuse of democratic space is not leadership--it is betrayal.

Some may argue that dismissals are drastic. We say: not acting is dangerous. When the rule of law becomes optional, when the police become spectators in violence, when ministers shrug off accountability--we are no longer in a democracy, we are in decay.

The right to protest is not a privilege granted by government. It is a right guaranteed by the Constitution. When that right is attacked and the state watches, the highest office in the land must respond--not with caution, not with committees, but with courage.

Malawians are watching. The world is watching. And history will remember what you did--or failed to do--at this defining moment.

Fire them, Mr. President. The soul of this republic demands it.