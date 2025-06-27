Malawi: FCB Cardholders Get 50 Percent Discount On Bullets, Silver Friendly Tickets

First Capital Bank (FCB) has announced that customers using its cards will get a 50% discount on the match ticket prices for the friendly encounter between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on Sunday.

FCB is celebrating 30 years of service, and the friendly, dubbed the 'FCB 30 Years Trophy', forms part of the Bank's anniversary celebrations and reflects its deep-rooted passion for football and community development.

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday at FCB's Head Office in Blantyre to unveil the match trophy, the Bank's Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa, announced a series of exciting fan incentives.

"This is more than just a football match. It is our way of appreciating our customers who have supported us since 1995. All FCB cardholders will get 50% off all ticket categories--whether it's a standard seat, VIP, or corporate box."

"Standard tickets are priced at K3,000, but FCB customers will pay just K1,500 when using their FCB cards at designated branches or at the FCB Gazebo on match day. Tickets are available at FCB branches across Lilongwe, including Kanengo in Area 25, Gateway Mall, Capital City, Area 2, and Area 3."

"Fans also stand a chance to walk away with exclusive merchandise. The first 1,000 supporters through the gates will receive FCB-branded T-shirts, caps, and a limited 3rd Edition jersey," said Chirwa.

Chirwa emphasised that the proceeds from the match will go to the Football Association of Malawi's Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu, a youth football development hub.

"This match is not just about glory. It is also about giving back to football and investing in the future of Malawi's young players," he said.

In his remarks, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Albert Chigoga, who attended the unveiling ceremony, expressed pride in being part of the celebrations.

"It is an honour to celebrate FCB's 30 years with this match. When Bullets face Silver Strikers, it is always electric. Therefore, we are urging fans to flock to the stadium for the 3PM kick-off. The match also serves as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming Airtel Top 8 Final between the same two teams, set for July 12," said Chigoga.