Malawi: Chakwera Secures Investment Breakthrough As African Billionaire Tony Elumelu Eyes Malawi

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has scored a potential economic breakthrough for Malawi after holding high-level talks with African business mogul Tony Elumelu--Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation--on the sidelines of the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meeting in Abuja.

The meeting centered on unlocking investment opportunities in Malawi and integrating the country into Elumelu's vast pan-African investment and youth empowerment ecosystem.

"I held talks with renowned African investor, Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu, whose initiatives are empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs," Chakwera said. "His interest in Malawi marks a bold step toward inclusive growth."

The President showcased Malawi's investment potential, especially in Agriculture, Tourism, Mining, and Manufacturing (ATMM)--the cornerstone of his economic transformation agenda.

Youth Empowerment in Focus

In a major development, Chakwera revealed that the Tony Elumelu Foundation has agreed to bring Malawi into its investment radar and youth support framework.

"I'm delighted to announce that the Foundation is keen to include Malawi in its scope," he said. "We've agreed to work closely with the Ministry of Youth to facilitate a program that provides $5,000 seed capital per young person--impacting thousands of our youth."

Under this initiative, Malawian youth will receive training, mentorship, and startup capital--turning untapped potential into economic productivity.

3 Million Jobs Vision Gains Momentum

Chakwera underscored that the partnership aligns perfectly with his administration's ambitious plan to create 3 million jobs by 2030.

"This collaboration represents a shared commitment to inclusive prosperity. By empowering our youth, we are investing in a future driven by innovation, resilience, and homegrown entrepreneurship," he said.

The meeting with Elumelu--a titan of African enterprise--has sparked fresh optimism that Malawi is beginning to attract the kind of transformative capital needed to lift millions out of poverty and into prosperity.