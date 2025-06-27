Tunisia Wins 4 Awards At Closing of 25th Arab Radio and Television Festival

Tunis — Tunisia won four awards at the conclusion of the 25th Arab Radio and Television Festival (June 23-26, 2025).

The Tunisian Television Corporation received two awards: the first prize in the talk show category for the programme "Iradat Al-Hayat" ("The Will to Live") and second prize in the New Media competition for the production "Tunisia and Malta: Memory of the Mediterranean."

The Tunisian Radio Corporation won first prize in the main radio competition in the drama category (based on world literature) for the work "The Rules of Love... A Journey of Self-Discovery."

Private radio station Diwan FM received first prize in the sports programme category (women's sports) for its show "Golden Champions."

The closing ceremony of the 25th edition of the festival was held on Thursday evening at the Opera Theatre in the City of Culture.