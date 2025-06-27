Africa: Ngatsono Returns to Helm As Congo Names New Coaching Staff for CHAN

Barthélémy Ngatsono has been named head coach of Congo's A' national team as the country prepares for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), in a major technical overhaul by the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT).

Ngatsono's appointment marks a return to national duty for the seasoned tactician, who previously led the senior Red Devils and now steps into a pivotal role as Congo eye their fifth appearance at the CHAN finals.

He will be supported by assistant coach Cédric Nanitelamio, both of whom recently earned CAF A coaching licenses, aligning Congo's ambitions with continental standards.

The decision by FECOFOOT to completely revamp the coaching structure--retaining only physical trainer Éric Moukouyou from the previous setup--underscores a desire to reset and re-energize the team's prospects ahead of the tournament in East Africa this August.

The 2024 CHAN will be hosted jointly by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from 2-30 August under the "Pamoja East Africa" initiative.

Congo has been drawn into Group D, widely considered the competition's "group of death," featuring reigning champions Senegal, West African giants Nigeria, and Sudan.

Despite the former technical team having guided the Red Devils A' to qualification, FECOFOOT's leadership opted for experience and freshness, signaling a shift toward tactical discipline and renewed intensity.

Ngatsono's knowledge of the local game and history with the national side are expected to provide much-needed direction and confidence.

The appointment also comes at a time when African federations are placing increasing trust in homegrown coaching talents.

With both Ngatsono and Nanitelamio products of CAF's elite licensing programme, Congo joins a growing list of nations backing local expertise to compete at the highest level of continental football.

CHAN 2024 is exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in domestic leagues, offering a critical platform for unearthing hidden talent and strengthening national league development.

For Congo, the pressure is on to progress from the group stages--a feat they've managed just once since their CHAN debut in 2014.

With a revamped technical crew and seasoned leadership, Congo's Red Devils A' are aiming to not just participate, but to make a bold statement on the continental stage.

Full Red Devils A' Technical Staff: