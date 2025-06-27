Uganda Turn to Byekwaso-Muhumuza Coaching Duo for CHAN 2024 Mission

Fred Muhumuza and Morley Byekwaso have been appointed to jointly lead Uganda's home-based national team at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), the Uganda Football Federation (FUFA) has announced.

The coaching duo will take charge of the Uganda Cranes squad set to compete in the tournament from 2-30 August 2025, which will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania under the "Pamoja East Africa" initiative.

Their appointment marks a significant show of confidence in local coaching talent, with FUFA opting for continuity and chemistry by reuniting the pair who briefly oversaw the Cranes during international friendlies against Mali and Zambia in October 2023.

Morley Byekwaso, a respected figure in Ugandan football, brings a strong track record of nurturing youth.

He guided Uganda to the final of the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations and led the team to silver at the 2024 African Games.

Muhumuza, meanwhile, is a long-serving technical figure in the domestic game, known for his tactical awareness and deep understanding of local players.

The duo will operate under the overall strategic direction of senior head coach Paul Put, who retains overarching responsibility for Uganda's technical vision at CHAN.

FUFA has indicated that the full backroom staff and the final player list will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

This appointment signals FUFA's faith in a collaborative approach and builds on the country's drive to promote homegrown coaches on the continental stage.

Hosting part of the tournament on home soil gives Uganda a rare opportunity to combine tactical ambition with the power of home support -- and FUFA is hoping this experienced local partnership can help deliver.

CHAN 2024 is reserved exclusively for players competing in their domestic leagues. Uganda, with its strong local base and growing technical leadership, will aim to make a deep run in front of home fans.

The announcement comes at a time when East Africa is in the spotlight, with the CHAN tournament serving as a dress rehearsal for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will also be co-hosted by the region.

FUFA says the Cranes' preparations will intensify in the coming weeks, with local training camps and friendly matches expected to help shape a competitive squad.