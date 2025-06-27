Namibia: Volleyball Congress to Discuss Vital Reports

The Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) congress pencilled for Otjiwarongo today is expected to discuss various issues pertaining to the administration of the sport from national to regional level.

Speaking to Desert FM recently, NVF president Tobias Mwatelulo said the congress aims to bring together volleyball leadership from across Namibia to reflect, strategise, and make key governance decisions.

"It's an annual thing that happens where all the leaders of volleyball in Namibia meet to discuss matters concerning volleyball, adopt new governance documents, and make executive decisions," he said.

The congress is divided into two segments: The morning session features presentations from regional chairpersons and national directors, focusing on achievements, challenges, and development plans.

Mwatelulo and his executive team are expected to present updates on stakeholder relations, including engagements with the international governing body, Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the Ministry of Education, Innovation. Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, and the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC).

"In the afternoon session, we will focus on strategic motions, discuss grassroots development, marketing, and sponsorships, and most importantly, updating our governance documents to align with current operations," he said.

Namibia currently has eight active volleyball regions. The NVF president acknowledged that expanding into the remaining regions has been difficult due to limited resources and the reliance on volunteers.

However, there are ongoing efforts to grow the sport in underserved regions such as the Omaheke and Kunene regions.

Meanwhile, on the sideline of the annual congress, the town is playing host to round three of the 2025 MTC Volleyball National League this weekend.

Matches will take place at the C'est Si Bon Hotel and municipal courts on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend promises to be a thrilling one, especially with the Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) leading the men's log standings with four wins from four matches, while Unam Queens (Unam-Q) top the women's league.

Both teams are looking to extend their dominance but face strong opposition in closely contested fixtures.

Action begins on Saturday, with Nampol Volleyball Club (VC) taking on host Nampol Otjozondjupa VC in the first women's clash on court A, while Revival VC face Unam Queens on court B in what could be a crucial test for the table-toppers.

In the men's division, another fierce clash is expected with Nampol VC locking horns against top-of-the-table leaders NCS VC on court C.

Unam Hard Hitters and Calvary Eagles Sport Club (CESC) will kick off proceedings on court D.

The league concludes on Sunday, with a few critical match-ups on the cards.

In the women's competition, Nampol Otjozondjupa VC return to face Revival VC at 11h00 on court A, while Unam Queens look to defend their lead when they meet Six Stars VC at the same time on court B.

Also on Sunday, in the men's fixtures, Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility VC (KCFVC) will battle newly promoted Afrocat Sport Club (ASC-C), with NCS VC taking on Mighty Gunners Sport Club (MGSC).

Another exciting encounter that is expected to keep spectators on their toes is the clash between Nampol VC and the unbeaten NDF Raptors.