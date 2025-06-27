Namibia: Hard Work Pays Off - Ex-Wingback Tom

Former right wingback Theodore Tom's endurance, pace, and defending ability have propelled the Beautiful Birds, as Blue Waters are popularly known, to numerous successes.

This included a premier league, four Christmas Cups, and an FNB Cup.

Born at Opuwo, Tom, who entered top-flight football in the colours of Black Africa (BA) in 1998, says it was never his intention to play for BA, and he ended up at the giants of Namibian football by pure luck.

"In fact, I grew up supporting Tigers and I wanted to play for them," he says.

"I was particularly captivated by the playing style of Uushona Hiskia. It was my childhood dream to wear the blue-and-white jersey alongside Hiskia one day."

But that dream was shattered after he met his homeboy from Outjo, Michael Claassen, in Windhoek.

Tom says he was on his way to the Tigers training ground when he bumped into Claassen, who convinced him to join Black Africa's practice instead.

The rest is history.

"I couldn't believe I was in the company of players like Masepo Dausab, Eric Quest, Doc Jossop, and Smithley Engelbrecht. Imagine me, the humble boy from rural Opuwo, who was even rejected by Life Fighters," he says.

"Even the late coach Seth 'Orlando' Boois laughed at me when I told him that I play right-back. He told me there was no room for a right-back on his team because he preferred to play with a wingback."

Tom says the position was demanding because was expected to play on the entire flank.

He made sure he was super fit by training on his own before joining his teammates, he says.

"Playing for BA was like a fairy tale," Tom says.

The former high school sprinter, made his debut for Black Africa under floodlights against Liverpool at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, which was the first time he played under lights at night.

"For me it was really a moment to behold. I have never done that before, but I conducted myself very well that night. I was in excellent form that night and we also condemned Liverpool to a defeat," he says.

"Winning the league with BA didn't come as a surprise for me because they were serial cup winners. I also received a Castle Classic Cup gold medal, thanks to a 2-1 win over Liverpool," he says.

Tom's consistent form for Black Africa were rewarded with a call-up to the national team, where he was mentored by Stanley 'Tiger' Goagoseb, captain Bimbo 'Rhuu' Tjihero, and Eliphas 'Safile' Shivute.

"I started to realise that my football career was on the right track after I was called up to the Brave Warriors squad. It happened shortly after the team returned from its historic participation at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Burkina Faso," he says.

"I was well received by the other members of the team, especially captain Bimbo, who referred to me as his Himba child. Tiger was always there to offer me advice, while Saffile would tell me not to buy unnecessary things when we got paid."

The energetic wing-back played his first game for his country against Angola, which was a Cosafa Cup second-leg final in Lusaka ending in a 1-all draw.

There were other encounters against Algeria, Benin, Ivory Coast, Malawi and Zimbabwe, but the retired defender singled out the match against multiple African champions as his most memorable one, "because I was up against a well-drilled team with top professionals".

He mentions former Egyptian captain and legendary goalscorer Hossam Hassan Hassanein and current coach of the Egyptian national team as the most difficult and most accomplished opponent he ever played against during his national team career.

Tom's exceptional form for club and country were also recognised by former Blue Waters chairman Hendrik Davids, who managed to lure him away from Black Africa with a job offer he could not refuse.

WORK, FAMILY

"I am what I am today because of Davids. He pursued me to join Blue Waters at Walvis Bay and he mentored me throughout my playing days. I have been working at Rössing Uranium since 2000 because of him. He is truly a man of his word," Tom says.

"I enjoyed wonderful moments on the football pitch with Blue Waters, and Walvis Bay has become my permanent residence because I also met my wife, Nicolisa there."

The Opuwo-born former footballer says he sadly had to hang up his boots because of the shifts he was working at Rössing, where he is employed as an operator.

In between Blue Waters and the national team Tom also attended trials at FC Hamburg in Germany.

His advice to young players is the following: "Remember, hard work pays off, and stay away from alcohol."