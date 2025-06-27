Uganda: Salam Charity Launches Smart Community Program in Rwampara, Western Uganda

Salam Charity has officially introduced the Smart Community Program in Rwampara District, Western Uganda, to empower local communities through comprehensive development initiatives. This program, which was successfully implemented in Sri Lanka, aims to uplift entire villages by addressing social, economic, educational, and health needs.

A delegation led by Hajj Karim Kaliisa, Managing Director of Salam Charity, spent three days in Rwampara engaging with local communities to identify sustainable household-level projects that generate income and improve livelihoods. The team, which included Salam officials and guests from Sri Lanka, focused on initiatives with quick returns on investment and low start-up costs, making them ideal for rural families.

Key income-generating activities selected for immediate implementation include: Local poultry farming, Rabbit rearing, Soap and bookmaking, Training in organic manure production for agriculture

These projects will be implemented using locally available resources and will prioritize mobilizing youth and women groups to work collectively, enhancing productivity and community solidarity.

The Smart Community Program is expected to not only transform household incomes but also complement the government's Parish Development Model (PDM), strengthening grassroots development efforts. By empowering local communities and promoting sustainable development, Salam Charity aims to make a lasting impact in the Rwampara District.

Through this initiative, Salam Charity is committed to improving the lives of rural families and contributing to the overall development of Western Uganda.