Uganda: C-Care Ihk Revels in Fourth Cohsasa Accreditation

C-Care IHK, Kampala a multi-specialty hospital has once again received accreditation from the Council for Health Services Accreditation of Southern Africa (CoHSASA) for the fourth time.

Getting a CoHSASA accreditation means a healthcare facility has successfully completed a rigorous quality improvement programme and is compliant with standards endorsed by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua-EEA), the global authority overseeing quality in healthcare across 70 countries.

COHSASA itself is accredited by ISQua-EEA, as are its standards, making it the only internationally recognised accrediting body for healthcare facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Facilities entering COHSASA's programme initially earn a two-year accreditation for meeting these demanding standards.

As they continue their journey of quality improvement, longer awards reflect their sustained excellence. A four-year accreditation signals to patients that the facility has maintained superior standards for at least eight years.

Commenting about the latest development, Dr. Miriam Mutero, the general manager at C Care IHK said it reaffirms the hospital's commitment to provide quality healthcare to members of the public.

"Through this accreditation, we just reaffirming our trust from our patients, and we are keen to ensure that we continue to get this accreditation. It also means that we continuously must continue to follow these standards as we serve patients," Dr. Mutero said.

She emphasized standards at the hospital.

"We have standard operating procedures for every department within a hospital, be it laundry, housekeeping, lab, every department has a standard operating procedure, and we carry out audits every so often to confirm that we are following the standards that we have put in place. We are very keen on encouraging our staff to follow these processes."

She explained that this rigorous procedure is meant to ensure that patients are safe.

"Reaccreditation is a deeper test, it doesn't stop at asking whether you can be excellent, but whether you can sustain excellence. With this 98%, we have once again proven that quality-class healthcare delivery is a present-day reality here in Uganda."

The audit, conducted in early 2025, awarded C-Care IHK perfect scores in key departments including laboratory services, access to care and patient rights, therapeutic support services, and maintenance services.

These 100% results across core performance areas contributed to the hospital's overall 98% score, placing it well above the global hospital benchmark, where a score between 85% and 90% is typically regarded as excellent.

Andrew Mugalu, General Manager of C-Care IMC Uganda clinics said the accreditation further reaffirms the hospital's position as the largest private healthcare provider in Uganda.

"We want to reaffirm our position in providing quality healthcare. Our operational excellence audits that go through our facilities across the country," he said, noting that they operated 22 health facilities, including regional health hospitals in Gulu, Kampala and Mbale, as well as other outpatient facilities.