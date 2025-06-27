Nigeria: Airstrikes Kill Terrorists in Niger - NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it conducted the airstrikes between Tuesday and Thursday

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1, has killed many terrorists in a series of air strikes targeting those behind recent attacks in Niger.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, an air commodore, on Friday, in Abuja.

Mr Ejodame said the airstrikes were conducted between Tuesday and Thursday following credible intelligence.

He said the NAF had, through inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, identified terrorist activities involving attacks and cattle rustling in Kakihun and Kumbashi communities.

"Swiftly deploying air assets, the Air Component executed multiple waves of precision strikes that neutralised scores of terrorists, destroyed their logistics, and disrupted regrouping efforts.

"The operation demonstrated NAF's professionalism, rapid response capability, and strong coordination with ground forces and other agencies.

"The Nigerian Air Force remains resolutely committed to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians and ensuring lasting peace across the country," he said. (NAN)