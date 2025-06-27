Uganda: Democratic Front Holds Inaugural Delegates' Conference in Masaka

A festive mood engulfed Masaka on Thursday as the Democratic Front (DF) held its first-ever national delegates' conference, marking a defining moment in the young party's political journey.

The event drew close to 700 verified delegates from across Uganda, turning the city into a hub of orange and green--the party's official colors.

From the early hours, DF supporters streamed into the city, singing and dancing as they waited to undergo a rigorous verification process.

Despite the long queues, enthusiasm remained high.

The arrival of DF national coordinator Mathias Mpuuga just before midday electrified the crowd, with delegates waving party flags and breaking into chants.

In his opening address, Mpuuga framed the conference as a moment of renewal for Uganda's democracy.

"This is more than just a gathering," he said. "It is a reawakening. A movement rooted in consensus, justice, and equal opportunity for every Ugandan."

Mpuuga delivered a fiery critique of Uganda's political history, accusing the ruling regime of betraying constitutional ideals.

"We agreed on the kind of nation we wanted and gave ourselves a consensus document--a constitution--at independence. That document was abrogated and replaced with a gun," he said.

He accused President Yoweri Museveni of dismantling constitutional safeguards, especially through the removal of presidential term limits and the passage of poverty alleviation programs he described as deceptive, including Bonna Bagaggawale, Emyooga, and the Parish Development Model.

"You don't need a PDM," Mpuuga told the gathering. "You need a new consensus of sharing national resources."

He announced that the Democratic Front would soon unveil a comprehensive governance blueprint to reimagine Uganda's political and economic structure.

"We are not blind to the obstacles ahead. But they are not insurmountable. We shall deliver this country to a place of history where our children will say our forebears were men and women of vision and valor."

The Masaka conference also attracted defectors from other political formations, many of whom said they had grown frustrated with internal divisions and unclear leadership in their former parties.

"We have been fed up with parties that don't value us," said Kalamaji Baker, a delegate from the eastern region.

One of the key items on the agenda was amending the DF constitution to fortify internal structures and chart a clear direction for future growth.

Masaka Municipality MP Juliet Kakande lauded the choice of Masaka as host city.

"Holding this historic event in Masaka is not just symbolic--it's transformational," she said. "It's an opportunity for our people to directly shape national political discourse."

As the multi-day conference continues, delegates expressed confidence in the party's trajectory, calling it a pivotal step toward a revitalized opposition.

"This is our moment to build a strong, unified, and values-driven political platform," said one delegate. "We are no longer looking back--we're organizing to lead."