Liberia: PUL Initiates Office of National Media Coordination

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia establishes Office of National Media Coordination here.

In a landmark initiative to bolster governance and accountability within journalism and media in Liberia, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has unveiled a comprehensive policy framework that establishes the Office of National Media Coordination.

In a press release, PUL says this transformative office is designed to serve as a robust national support mechanism, featuring a centralized secretariat complemented by a network of regional county coordinators and county leadership from the PUL Sub-chapters.

This unprecedented linked system of media coordination marks a significant milestone in the Union's history, aiming to institutionalize shared leadership and collective responsibility for operations, costs, and benefits.

By enhancing the PUL's presence and effectiveness across all fifteen counties in Liberia, the initiative aspires to create a more impactful media landscape.

Developed by a dedicated technical working group and endorsed by media leaders nationwide, this policy framework outlines the rationale, legal foundations, roles, responsibilities, as well as the accountability measures, gender requirements, and terms of office for members of the Office of National Media Coordination.

It also delineates the qualifications for county-based leadership within the PUL Sub-chapters to ensure inclusive, competent, and responsible governance of journalism and media at the county level.

In alignment with the PUL's national functions, each PUL Sub-chapter will act as the primary representative office within its respective county, serving as an umbrella organization for all journalists, media practitioners, institutions, and media-related associations.

The Sub-chapters will work alongside the central secretariat and regional coordinators to facilitate the effective, active, and seamless operation of the PUL at the county level.

During the announcement of the Office of National Media Coordination, PUL President Julius Kanubah emphasized the necessity of establishing robust internal structures to address persistent institutional weaknesses and to respond to feedback from PUL members across Liberia.

"Historically, the PUL has faced criticism, justifiably or not, for being overly focused on Monrovia, lacking participatory and accountable leadership, and failing to demonstrate substantial impacts in the counties. We believe this institutional innovation will significantly strengthen the PUL's presence in each county, advancing journalism and media practice for a better Liberia, and ensuring the security and welfare of all PUL members," notes Mr Kanubah.

With the introduction of this policy framework, the PUL leadership will promptly initiate the appointment of officers to the Office of National Media Coordination, encompassing positions within the central secretariat, regional coordinators, and the leadership of the PUL Sub-chapters in each county.