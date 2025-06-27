Liberia: LMDC Closes and Fines CRC Hospital U.S.$50k

Maryland County — The National Bureau of Corrections has fined a hospital run by the Cavalla Rubber Corporation in Maryland County $50K after shutting the facility down, for alleged violations.

Days after the National Bureau of Corrections ended evaluations and compliance visits in southeast Liberia, the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has shut down and fined the Cavalla Rubber Corporation ( CRC) hospital US$50K for violating state health regulations.

Though LMDC seems to be ignored by staff at Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) Medical Hospital, the US$50,000 fine, according to Dr. Augustus Garlet Quiah, Registrar General of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council, will be paid in the Government of Liberia LRA Accounts or GOL Consolidated Accounts.

He emphasized that following the closure, the Management of the Cavalla Rubber Corporation hospital was mandated to transfer all patients to government health facilities for continued treatment, and threatened to revoke the license of any healthcare worker who violates the closure order.

But this paper observed that medical staff were seen over the weekend not only continuing services for the already admitted patients, but also admitting new patients, an act which appears to challenge the LMDC'S mandate.

The company's health facility in Pleebo, Maryland County, was ordered closed due to what the LMDC termed as gross violations of National Healthcare Standards and failure to meet the government's regulations for nearly eight years.

LMDC had conducted inspections and uncovered a range of serious health and safety deficiencies, including unsanitary conditions, staff shortages, absence of licensed medical professionals, and improper pharmaceutical and medical waste management.

CRC's facility in Pleebo was found to be operating without a licensed physician, sufficient medical personnel, essential equipment, and proper sanitary conditions, as well as mishandling of pharmaceutical supplies.

Similar situation was observed at GVL-run clinics, where LMDC inspectors documented dangerously unhygienic conditions, no incinerators for disposing of medical waste, inadequate drug inventory controls, and a lack of qualified healthcare workers.

The LMDC Public Relations Officer pointed out that these findings are not just administrative failures, but direct threats to the lives of Liberians living in concession areas.

Emmanuel D. Cole, Jr emphasized that CRC companies have violated the healthcare provisions of their concession agreements, which legally bind them to provide essential services such as health, housing, education, and sanitation to employees and their dependents.

"For too long, residents have been complaining about the deteriorating healthcare situation in these communities. No drugs, no doctors, and broken infrastructure have become the norm in many plantation camps," Cole stated.

He added that previous warnings were ignored by the company, prompting the LMDC to take enforcement action.

However, LMDC's recent reports from health workers and residents point to deteriorating conditions within the plantation camps, including insufficient medical staff, erratic power supply, lack of essential drugs, and unsafe water and sanitation facilities.

Though the Cavalla Rubber Corporation has, over the years, faced public criticisms for its failure to improve service delivery for its employees and residents of affected communities. The LMDC mandate follows a recent assessment tour at the company's medical center.

The NEW DAWN made all efforts to speak with the hospital administration, but said it would not comment on the matter until further notice.