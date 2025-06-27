Liberia: LDEA Charges and Sends Two Drug Suspects to Court

The Bong County Detachment of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has formally charged and forwarded two drug suspects to the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga for prosecution, following their arrest in connection with the unlawful possession of illegal substances.

The suspects, identified as Zarwu Kennedy, 32, and Princess Varnah, 30, were apprehended by LDEA officers around the St. John River in Kokoyah Statutory District #1, Bong County. According to LDEA authorities, the suspects were caught in possession of substances believed to be Kush and Marijuana, both classified as illegal narcotics under Liberian law.

Speaking to local journalists, Deputy Commander Lewis N. Geelar of the Bong County LDEA Detachment confirmed the arrests and the subsequent charges. He stated that the operation was part of the agency's ongoing efforts to disrupt the trafficking and distribution of narcotic drugs in rural parts of the county.

"These individuals were arrested after our intelligence team received credible information about suspicious drug activity near the St. John River area," Deputy Commander Geelar explained. "Upon confrontation, they were found in possession of a substantial amount of illegal substances, including Kush and Marijuana."

The suspects, during preliminary investigations, admitted to the crime, according to the LDEA. The agency has since completed its charge sheet and turned the case over to the court for legal proceedings.

The arrest and prosecution of the suspects come at a time when the LDEA has heightened its enforcement efforts in line with Liberia's national campaign against drug abuse and trafficking, especially in anticipation of World Drug Day, which is observed annually on June 26.

Local residents in Kokoyah have praised the agency's actions, calling for continued vigilance in rural and hard-to-reach areas, which they say are becoming hotspots for drug-related crimes.

As the case proceeds to court, the LDEA is urging the public to support law enforcement by reporting any suspected drug activity in their communities. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a drug-free Bong County through a combination of law enforcement and public awareness initiatives.