Liberia: Acts of Gangsterism - LNBA Criticizes Attack on Residence of Judge Willie

The National Bar Association has condemned attack on the home of Resident Circuit Judge of Criminal Court "A" Roosevelt Z. Willie, and other judges by unidentified persons.

The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), through its President, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah has strongly condemned the recent violent attacks on the residence of His Honor, Roosevelt Z. Willie, Resident Circuit Judge of Criminal Court "A" in Montserrado County, and other judges.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 26, 2025, signed by Cllr. Elisha T. J. Forkeyoh, Secretary General of the LNBA, the Association denounced the incident as an "acts of gangsterism" that has no place in a civilized and democratic society. The LNBA said such attacks are a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary and threaten public confidence in the rule of law.

"Judges must be allowed to carry out their functions free from intimidation, threats, or any form of influence, whether internal or external," the statement emphasized. "The independence and safety of the judiciary are essential to preserving the integrity of Liberia's justice system."

The LNBA is calling on the Ministry of Justice and all relevant state security institutions to immediately investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice. Additionally, the Bar urges the Liberia National Police to provide adequate and permanent security at the residence of Judge Willie and extend similar protection to all judges facing threats or intimidation.

The incident occurred in the late evening hours of Wednesday, June 25, 2025, when a group of unidentified individuals, reportedly armed with machetes and sticks and riding motorcycles, attempted to forcibly enter the Judge's premises. According to credible accounts, the assailants were only deterred by the swift intervention of armed police officers. This marks the third reported attack on Judge Willie's home in recent times.

The Bar also expressed deep concern over reports that other judges have received similar threats and experienced attempted intrusions. Some have allegedly been targeted through anonymous text messages, meant to intimidate and interfere with their judicial responsibilities.

"The Government of Liberia has a constitutional and moral obligation to ensure the safety of all citizens, particularly those serving in high-risk public roles," the statement noted. "Judge Willie, given his role in presiding over high-profile criminal cases, must be afforded enhanced protection without delay."

The LNBA reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the independence of the judiciary and protecting judicial officers across the country. It called on the public to stand in solidarity with the judiciary and to reject all forms of lawlessness aimed at undermining Liberia's justice system.

In a related development, the LNBA extended heartfelt congratulations to Her Honor, Chief Justice, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, on the occasion of her 70th birthday.

The Association described the milestone as more than just a celebration of age, but a testament to a lifetime of integrity, service, and excellence in the administration of justice.

"The Bar acknowledges with deep admiration the invaluable contributions of Her Honor to the judiciary and the nation at large," the statement read. "As you mark this significant chapter, we salute your legacy of principled leadership", the statement ended.