Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma Affirms State Support for Plans Aiming At Unity and Development

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdul-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, has affirmed the state's support for plans and programs aimed at unity and development.

During her meeting with a delegation from the People of the Center's Forum, TSC member praised the significant efforts made by the People of Center's Forum to support the Battle of Dignity and the armed forces.

Dr. Salma called for mobilizing efforts and energies for the reconstruction and development phase, stressing that it is an important battle that requires unifying ranks and voices. She also affirmed her keenness to sit with all sectors of the People of the Center's Forum and listen to their concerns.

For his part, Adil Ibrahim Al-Talib, head of the delegation, explained that the People of the Center's Forum was initiated by the National Federal Body to support the armed forces with money and personnel.

The forum includes the states of Gezira, White Nile, and Sennar.

Al-Talib noted that an inclusive forum for all community entities will be held in the coming days, noting that the recent period has witnessed the holding of several workshops and conferences in which all sectors of society participated, resulting in strong recommendations to support the armed forces.