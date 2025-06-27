Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma Praises Sudanese Youth Council's Role in the Battle of Dignity

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Al-Mubarak has praised the role of the Sudanese Youth Council in the Battle of Dignity, affirming the state's support for the council and the youth, calling for continued support for the Battle of Dignity against the terrorist militia.

During her meeting with a delegation from the Sudanese Youth Council, Dr. Salma was briefed on the plans, projects, and programs implemented by the council to enhance the capabilities of youth through training, development, and awareness programs.

Head of the Sudanese Youth Council Mohamed Al-Sawahili explained that the council focuses on issues and aspirations that concern youth in the present and future, foremost among which is supporting the armed forces.