Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Visits Arba'at, Meets Civil Society Members

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed Mohamed Tahir, has affirmed the government's commitment to overcoming all obstacles and challenges facing the provision of services and a decent life for the people of eastern Sudan, particularly with regard to water and electricity.

Addressing a mass gathering in Arba'at, attended by the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour, the Director of the Seaports Company, and the Director of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, she pledged to resolve the water and electricity crisis in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Dr. Nawara praised the community cohesion demonstrated by the community members in the area and their commitment to achieving development, improving services, and establishing peace and security in the community.

TSC member stressed the importance of integrating roles and joint coordination between citizens and the state government, working within a balanced framework to address issues related to humanitarian services and essential needs.

Her Excellency offered her condolences for the lives lost in the recent dam accident, expressing her regret for the loss of life due to the floods and torrential rains. She praised the steadfastness and patience of the people of Arba'at and their endurance of this ordeal.

For his part, the state wali provided a detailed explanation of the Arba'at Dam collapse and the resulting loss of life and property. He praised the efforts of the region's citizens, their solidarity, and their cooperation with the state government.

His Excellency explained that the state government has formed committees to assess citizens' losses due to the floods and torrential rains. He noted that partnerships exist with several entities, particularly ports, mineral resources, organizations, and institutions, to compensate citizens affected by the floods and torrential rains.

Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed inspected the progress of work at several women's facilities and centers in the Ubab area, pledging to sponsor and support these centers and work to rehabilitate them. She stressed the necessity to prioritize education at all levels and training in all fields.

Her Excellency inspected the work at the Tokeli Health Center and the necessary supplies it needs to provide health services to the area's residents, who expressed their gratitude for President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council's response to the establishment of a health center in the area.

Her Excellency also visited the fourth reservoir, which increased its storage capacity from four million cubic meters to seven million, praising the efforts of the state government and the General Intelligence Service in supporting it and assisting the people of eastern Sudan.