Sudan: TSC Secretary-General Announces Completion of Republican Palace Rehabilitation's First Phase

- The Secretary-General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed El-Gali Ali Yousef, held a meeting on Wednesday at the Republican Palace in Khartoum, attended by members of the Republican Palace Rehabilitation Committee.

TSC Secretary-General inspected the progress of work on the first phase of the Republican Palace rehabilitation, which includes cleaning and debris removal. He announced the completion of the first phase, praising the great efforts made by the committee.

Lt. Gen. Mohamed El-Gali announced that the second phase, which involves identifying the requirements for the rehabilitation process, will begin immediately. He indicated that the third phase is the renovation phase.

TSC Secretary-General expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Chinese government, which has pledged to maintain and rehabilitate the new Republican Palace, in addition to the rehabilitation of the Friendship Hall.

Regarding the remaining buildings in the Republican Palace, the TSC Secretary-General confirmed that a number of national companies will rehabilitate the General Secretariat and maintain the remaining buildings in the coming days.

He explained that the old Republican Palace and the museum will not be subject to rehabilitation or maintenance, as they are historic buildings subject to UNESCO assessments and decisions.