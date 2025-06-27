Sudan: TSC Secretary-General Announces Completion of Republican Palace Rehabilitation's First Phase

26 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Secretary-General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed El-Gali Ali Yousef, held a meeting on Wednesday at the Republican Palace in Khartoum, attended by members of the Republican Palace Rehabilitation Committee.

TSC Secretary-General inspected the progress of work on the first phase of the Republican Palace rehabilitation, which includes cleaning and debris removal. He announced the completion of the first phase, praising the great efforts made by the committee.

Lt. Gen. Mohamed El-Gali announced that the second phase, which involves identifying the requirements for the rehabilitation process, will begin immediately. He indicated that the third phase is the renovation phase.

TSC Secretary-General expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Chinese government, which has pledged to maintain and rehabilitate the new Republican Palace, in addition to the rehabilitation of the Friendship Hall.

Regarding the remaining buildings in the Republican Palace, the TSC Secretary-General confirmed that a number of national companies will rehabilitate the General Secretariat and maintain the remaining buildings in the coming days.

He explained that the old Republican Palace and the museum will not be subject to rehabilitation or maintenance, as they are historic buildings subject to UNESCO assessments and decisions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.