Liberia: Sen. Konneh Raises Red Flag

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh has called on the Liberian Senate to convene a formal review session to evaluate the country's investment incentive frameworks and their broader economic and fiscal impacts, particularly in light of Liberia's evolving development priorities.

In a communication submitted to Plenary and read during session on Thursday, June 26, 2025, Senator Konneh addressed Senate President Pro-Tempore, Nyomblee Kangar-Lawrence, emphasizing the need to reassess policies designed in the post-war era.

"We must assess whether these mechanisms are still relevant for Liberia today, versus the Liberia of twenty-three years ago," Senator Konneh stated.

Following the country's prolonged conflict, successive administrations introduced a series of incentives, including tax exemptions, royalty reductions, and concession agreements, to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and stimulate recovery. These measures have supported key sectors such as mining, agriculture, forestry, and energy, and helped generate employment opportunities.

However, Senator Konneh questioned the long-term viability and impact of these incentives. While acknowledging their initial benefits, he expressed concern that fiscal constraints now hinder the government's ability to invest in public services and infrastructure.

"As our nation continues its development journey, the perpetuity of these incentives demands critical reassessment," he said. "Persistent revenue performance challenges limit our capacity to finance vital public sector investments and invest in Liberians."

The senator also raised concern about the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC), which is tasked with monitoring the implementation of concession agreements. Despite its mandate, the lawmaker said the Bureau has faced delays in enforcement and oversight, contributing to economic losses and compliance gaps.

"The NBC must be empowered and held accountable to ensure that concessionaires meet their obligations in exchange for the benefits they receive," he emphasized.

To address these issues, Senator Konneh further proposed that the Senate establish a special committee, supported by a legislative consultant, to lead a comprehensive review. This initiative would involve collaboration with key executive institutions, such as Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), to present fiscal analyses and budgetary implications of current incentives.

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), to share the latest Tax Expenditure Report detailing the revenue effects of tax exemptions and concessions, and the National Investment Commission (NIC), to evaluate the effectiveness of current incentives in attracting and retaining investments.

Other committee members include, National Bureau of Concessions (NBC), to provide updates on compliance monitoring and oversight mechanisms, while the Ministries of Mines & Energy, Agriculture, and the Forestry Development Agency, to offer insight into sector-specific concession agreements and assess their economic and developmental impacts.

Konneh noted the timeliness of this effort, as some existing incentives near expiration and the Legislature prepares to consider new investment agreements during its 55th session.

"We stand at a pivotal juncture. With global uncertainties affecting trade, finance, and development, Liberia must proactively shape its future by aligning its natural endowments with sustainable and adaptable fiscal policies," he told Plenary.

He concluded that the proposed review would help identify areas for policy reform, enhance compliance, and optimize revenue generation, particularly as the country faces reductions in international aid.

"This is a critical opportunity to optimize Liberia's investment climate in a way that delivers for both the state and the people," the Senator added.