Liberia: Bishop Brown Lauds Supreme Court of Liberia

The former President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), Bishop Dr. Kortu K. Brown, has lauded outgoing Chief Justice, Her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, and her team of Associate Justices for their professional handling of the recent Speakership saga.

Bishop Brown commended the Supreme Court for upholding impartiality and professionalism, despite the intense politicization of the case by commentators on both sides of the political divide.

Speaking to journalists in Brewerville, Montserrado County, the prominent cleric expressed appreciation for the Court's approach during the legal proceedings, especially regarding the Bill of Information filed by former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

He noted that the Supreme Court's ruling played a crucial role in restoring calm on Capitol Hill and within the House of Representatives.

"It's important to give people their flowers when they deserve it. People should be honored based on their contributions to society, not for monetary reasons," Bishop Brown stated.

He cited Article 72(b) of the Liberian Constitution, which mandates the retirement of the Chief Justice, Associate Justices, and judges of subordinate courts at age 70.

However, he clarified that the Constitution also allows these officials to remain temporarily in office to complete any pending judicial duties.

On June 22, 2025, a Thanksgiving Service was held at Harvest Intercontinental Church on Jamaica Road, Bushrod Island, in honor of Chief Justice Yuoh's dedicated service to the nation's highest court as she approaches her constitutionally mandated retirement. Bishop Brown, who also serves as General Overseer of the New Water in the Desert Assembly Apostolic Pentecostal Church International, stressed the importance of ensuring that justice is always served "without fear or favor."