Somalia: Farmaajo Welcomes Dialogue Between President Hassan Sheikh and Opposition

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has welcomed the newly launched political dialogue between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the opposition coalition known as the Somali Salvation Forum, calling it a "positive step" towards resolving key national disputes.

In a statement issued Thursday, Farmaajo expressed support for the meeting held this week between President Hassan Sheikh and members of the opposition bloc, describing it as a "constructive beginning" that could pave the way for addressing Somalia's deep-rooted political disagreements.

"The meeting can mark the beginning of a much-needed process to resolve long-standing political rifts, particularly on issues of national importance," Farmaajo said, citing the constitution, inclusive governance, and the national electoral framework as top priorities.

He further praised President Hassan Sheikh for showing willingness to engage on contentious matters, stating: "I welcome the president's readiness to place critical national issues at the center of the discussion."

Farmaajo underscored the centrality of Somalia's 2012 Provisional Constitution, calling it the "pillar of national unity," and urged that any future talks must be anchored in the constitutional framework.

"We reiterate that the Provisional Constitution, which Somalis agreed upon in 2012, must serve as the foundation for resolving our nation's pressing challenges," he said.

The former president also called on President Hassan Sheikh to fulfill his constitutional role as a unifying figure, emphasizing the need for leadership that fosters national cohesion.

Farmaajo concluded his statement by urging the president to take full responsibility for ensuring the participation of the federal member states of Puntland and Jubaland in the upcoming national consultative summit, scheduled for July 3.

He emphasized that their inclusion is vital to forging a unified and inclusive political direction for the country.