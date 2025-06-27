Somalia: NISA and International Partners Conduct Major Raid in Aadan Yabaal

Aadan Yabaal, Somalia — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), in coordination with international allies, carried out a large-scale raid Thursday on a house in the Howlwadaag neighborhood of Aadan Yabaal district targeting senior leaders of the militant group Al-Shabaab.

According to security sources, intelligence gathered prior to the operation indicated the location was being used as a meeting point and weapons depot for Al-Shabaab commanders. The raid aimed to disrupt planned attacks and weaken the group's command structure in the area.

During the operation, a fierce fire broke out at the site, accompanied by heavy explosions audible across the district. Officials believe the militants were storing explosives and heavy weaponry inside the house, which ignited during the assault.

Preliminary reports indicate multiple high-ranking Al-Shabaab members were killed or captured, though exact numbers have not been confirmed. Security forces have launched follow-up investigations to assess the full scope of the damage and to collect further intelligence.

A source stated the raid is part of intensified efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities and restore stability in regions under militant influence. The agency vowed to continue coordinated operations with international partners to eliminate the threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

Local residents reported hearing the explosions and feeling tremors during the raid, expressing relief at the operation but concern over potential retaliatory attacks. Authorities have increased security presence in Aadan Yabaal and neighboring areas as a precaution.

This operation underscores the ongoing security challenges facing Somalia as it battles Al-Shabaab insurgency, which continues to destabilize parts of the country despite military setbacks.