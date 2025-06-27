Kenya: Nacada Champions Fight Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse in Embu and Beyond

27 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Embu — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) marked this year's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADA) with a powerful call to action: prevention is the first line of defence in the war against substance abuse.

The national celebrations, held in Embu County, brought together government officials, community leaders, youth, and anti-drug advocates under the theme The evidence is clear: invest in prevention. Break the cycle. #StopOrganizedCrime. NACADA Board Chairman, Stephen Mairori, emphasized that curbing alcohol and drug abuse begins with proactive measures rather than reactive solutions.

"Prevention is not only cost-effective but also one of the most sustainable strategies in this fight," declared Rev. Mairori. "By educating our youth, empowering families, and creating supportive environments, we can stop addiction before it starts. Every shilling spent on prevention saves countless lives and resources that would otherwise go into treatment and rehabilitation."

The event, graced by Eastern Regional Commissioner Paul Rotich, highlighted NACADA's multi-sectoral approach in tackling substance abuse. Rotich lauded the authority's efforts, noting that community engagement and awareness campaigns have significantly reduced drug-related harm in the region.

"NACADA's work aligns with the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda by fostering healthy, productive communities," said Rotich. "When we prevent drug abuse, we secure our future workforce, reduce crime, and promote national development."

Similar celebrations were replicated across all 47 counties, with NACADA's county coordinators leading marches, school sensitisation programs, and stakeholder forums. From Mombasa to Turkana, the message was clear: investing in prevention today safeguards tomorrow.

As Kenya continues to grapple with the devastating effects of alcohol and drug abuse, NACADA's IDADA 2025 celebrations serve as a timely reminder--the best cure is stopping the problem before it begins.

