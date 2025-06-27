Rwanda: Dear Young People, Drugs and Alcohol Are Not Cool, Being Healthy Is

25 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

Every year on June 26th, Rwanda and the world mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. This day serves as a strong reminder to stand against the rising threat of drug and alcohol abuse, especially among the youth.

Drugs and alcohol are not cool. They destroy potential, ruin health, and break apart families. In Rwanda, substances like cannabis and excessive alcohol are linked to crime, mental illness, school dropout, and domestic violence. What may seem like fun or stress relief at first often becomes a dangerous trap that robs young people and those around them of their future.

Alcohol, though legal, is no exception. Many lives are lost every year to alcohol-related accidents, liver disease, and violence. It impairs judgment, fuels addiction, and is often a gateway to harder substances.

Abusing drugs or alcohol does not make you bold, mature, or even admired. It instead leads to loss, shame, regret, and sometimes even death. True confidence and strength come from making healthy, responsible choices and contributing to your community with a clear mind and purpose.

The Rwandan government continues to invest in prevention, rehabilitation, and awareness, but every citizen, particularly parents, teachers, leaders, influencers, and young people themselves, must take a stand. This is a collective responsibility.

On this important day, Rwanda's youth should embrace a sober, meaningful life. They should choose sports, education, creativity, and community over substances. They should celebrate their goals, future, and health. Instead of drowning in alcohol or "going high" to cope with challenges, they should feel comfortable requesting professional help.

Drugs and alcohol are not cool at all, good health is, and there are little-to-no examples of sustainable success combined with substances. Together, we can build a healthier, stronger Rwanda, starting with the choices we make today.

