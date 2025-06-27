Rwanda: Menzies Aviation Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims, Donates Homes to Survivors

Menzies Aviation staff members, in partnership with IBUKA, the umbrella organisation for Genocide survivors' associations, donated 10 homes to families of Genocide survivors in Musha Village, Musha Sector, Rwamagana District, on June 24. They also contributed Rwf 1,000,000 to support Community-Based Health Insurance (CBHI), commonly known as Mutuelle de Santé.

The delegation, led by Menzies Aviation senior leaders, began their visit at the Kigali Genocide Memorial. There, they walked through the exhibition and observed the chronology of events and socio-political factors that fueled the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The group also laid wreaths at the memorial's mass grave, where over 250,000 victims are buried.

Afterward, they proceeded to Rwamagana for the official inauguration of the donated houses and handed over the keys to the beneficiaries during a ceremony attended by local authorities.

The beneficiaries were selected by IBUKA in collaboration with local government authorities, focusing on the most vulnerable among Genocide survivors. This ensured that the support reached those in greatest need, with Menzies Aviation playing a key role in restoring hope and dignity in the lives of the survivors.

Philipp Joeinig, Group Chief Executive Officer, said that the leading service partner to the world's airports and airlines is not in Rwanda just to do business successfully but also to create chances and opportunities and give something back to the communities where they operate.

"For us, it's important today to show our commitment to the community in Rwanda, especially for the families of the Genocide survivors," he noted.

The CEO said that the visit to the Genocide memorial was deeply moving and left him speechless. He reflected on how a well-functioning society could so quickly turn on itself, how neighbours became enemies, leading to unimaginable bitterness and overwhelming pain caused by the Genocide.

"That's why it's important to have leadership that has courage and takes responsibility and clear actions that protect society irrespective of the group the members belong to. The resilience and healing process that Rwanda is demonstrating, especially the inclusiveness of its society, is not only something other countries can learn from, but also something everyone should do," he said.

"As a company, we are committed to creating an inclusive society and workplace, providing opportunities, and ensuring that people feel valued. We have a saying: we want to treat our people the way we would like to be treated," he added.

Philbert Gakwenzire, the president of IBUKA, commended the housing project that was conceived during the recent 13th Aviation Stakeholders Convention and the 2nd African Aviation Safety and Operations Summit held in Kigali. He acknowledged that the support from relevant authorities made it possible to complete the homes, which were built in a "2-in-1" model and cost over Rwf 100 million.

"Genocide survivors urgently needed such proper shelter. They not only lost their properties but also their loved ones. That is why continuous daily support is essential, and this project is a true example of putting that into action," he said.

Gakwenzire said that the partnership will continue in various ways, particularly in preserving and sharing Rwanda's history.

"So far, they are our great ambassadors. We are confident that through such efforts, the story of our country will reach even more people."

Alphonsina Kayitesi, 65, is one of the Genocide survivors who received a new home through the project. A widow, she raised four biological children as well as four others she adopted after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Despite her efforts, she had lived without a proper house since being rescued in Kigali and later relocating to Rwamagana.

"After the Genocide, we had lost all hope and had no clear vision for our future. But by God's grace, we were blessed with a good government. Many had lost their children and no longer found meaning in life. I am grateful to our government for supporting those who had no homes," she said.

"We also appreciate the country's diplomacy, which has brought about many positive changes, including support from these generous people," she added.

Menzies Aviation is the world's largest aviation services group by global presence, known for its safe, secure, and sustainable operations that keep passengers, aircraft, and cargo moving around the clock.

It operates on six continents, at more than 300 airports in over 65 countries, serving more than 4.8 million flights a year and handling over 2.4 million tonnes of cargo.

With a team of over 50,000 highly trained professionals, Menzies Aviation delivers complex, time-critical ground services worldwide, including passenger handling, lounge and ramp services, air cargo handling and forwarding, as well as fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

In Rwanda, the company provides premium passenger services at Kigali International Airport, operating two airport lounges and offering dedicated Meet and Assist services. These are designed to enhance the travel experience with comfort, efficiency, and personalised support for both business and leisure travellers.