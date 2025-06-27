Rwanda: Redesign Delays Delivery of $3 Million Nkombo Boat

A redesign of the $3 million (Rwf4.3 billion) Nkombo boat is among the key factors behind delays in the vessel's delivery, a senior official at the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) has said.

The island is one of 18 sectors making up Rusizi District located in Western Province.

As part of the redesign, the boat's passenger carrying capacity is expected to increase from 150 people to 295, reflecting a 96.6 per cent increase - or almost double the initial projection, RTDA Director General Imena Munyampenda indicated.

He provided the information on June 25 while responding to queries raised by the Auditor General in his report tabled to Parliament in May.

It was during the public hearings on public resource management that the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) started on June 25.

The boat is expected to help ensure safe and reliable transport on Lake Kivu particularly connectivity to Nkombo.

PAC Chairperson Valens Muhakwa wanted to know the update about the delivery of the Nkombo boat, a matter he said has been discussed for a long time.

"Last time you told us that the boat would be sailing in July [2024]," he said as he addressed RTDA officials.

Munyampenda replied "we were not able to complete the boat in July."

He told MPs that under the initial design, the boat would have a capacity of carrying 150 people, six vehicles (cars) and 10 tonnes of goods.

Also, he said that through consultations with the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Local Government, and Nkombo resident representatives, it was recommended that the boat's vehicle carrying capacity be reduced from six to two, and instead, the passenger capacity gets increased.

The cars, he pointed out, are meant for improving road transport for people while on the island, including patients who should be rushed to health facilities for urgent care.

Again, he said that a small boat which the government already provided to the Nkombo residents has a capacity of 30 people and helps them carry livestock or farm animals, adding that they requested another boat with the same capacity -which the government plans to offer them.

"Initially, the passenger transport capacity for the [large] boat was 150 people, but the redesign suggested 295 passengers," he said, observing that such a proposal was in line with the commercial aspect of the boat.

"So, that required us to return to the drawing table. We finished making a redesign so that we cater for those requests," he said.

Overall, he said that the changes are intended to respond to the increasing population on the island, which is currently estimated at around 20,000.

While the project contract was due to end in September, he said that they expect to extend it up to the end of the forthcoming fiscal year to allow for the delivery of the boat.

The highly anticipated boat was initially scheduled for completion in April 2019, but it faced persistent delays.

In the current fiscal year, money was allocated to cater for the changes, Munyampenda told parliamentarians.

Data from the Ministry of Infrastructure shows that more than Rwf1 billion is required for the financing of the boat to be completed and delivered to its beneficiaries.