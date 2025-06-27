Kenya: Quickmart Confirms Two Branches Affected By Protests, Denies Injury Claims

Nairobi — Quickmart has confirmed that its branches in OTC and Ruiru were affected during demonstrations held on Wednesday but clarified that no staff, customers, or individuals were injured or killed, contrary to online reports.

In a statement issued Thursday, the retailer addressed what it described as "misleading information circulating on digital platforms," assuring the public that the safety of its employees, customers, and the wider community remains a top priority.

"While we recognize that the recent events have posed a significant challenge for these outlets, we want to emphasize that Quickmart is deeply committed to restoring normalcy as swiftly as possible," the statement said.

The company noted that it is taking necessary measures to ensure continued service and support to staff and shoppers. Customers from the affected branches have been advised to use alternative Quickmart outlets in the meantime.