Egypt: Sudan's Embassy in Egypt Exerts Strenuous Efforts to Facilitate Visa Issuance.

Cairo, June 27, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador to Cairo, Imad El-Din Adawi, has revealed the embassy's efforts with the Egyptian Ministry of Interior regarding the issue of granting entry and exit visas to Sudanese nationals in Egypt. He indicated that the ministry has granted visas to those holding tourist residency permits.

During his meeting on Wednesday with a group of opinion leaderships and some press's editors-in-chief, at the new embassy building in the Fifth Settlement, Ambassador Adawi pointed to the increase in trade exchange between Sudan and Egypt, pointing to opportunities to develop economic relations between the two countries.

The Sudanese Ambassador to Egypt stated that the embassy plans to establish an advisory council for elites in various sectors, adding that the plan includes holding a media forum, followed by a youth forum and another for women.

Ambassador Adawi announced the embassy's activities during the period from May 2024 to May 31, 2025, which exceeded 909,000 transactions in the consular, passport, civil registry, cultural, and medical fields.

Ambassador Adawi presented the mission's vision, which focused on achieving numerous accomplishments during the period from May 24 to June 25, 2025. These accomplishments included several strategic objectives, the first of which was developing the embassy's vision and mission, its new location, and its new look.

The Sudanese Ambassador to Egypt added that the Sudanese Embassy in Cairo is one of Sudan's leading missions in terms of developing and managing its multilateral relations and protecting the interests of Sudanese citizens in Egypt.