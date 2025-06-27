Rwanda: Playoffs - Patriots Down APR in Game 3 As Reg Advance to Finals

Semifinals — Game 3

Patriots 65-59 APR (Patriots lead series 2-1)

REG 89-81 UGB (REG win series 3-0)

Star point guard Williams Isiah Rasheed scored a game-high 22 points to power Patriots basketball club over APR 65-59 in Game 3 of the best-of-five semi-final series on Wednesday night.

The American guard added seven assists, and two steals as Patriots put APR on the brink of playoffs elimination as they lead the series 2-1.

APR won the first quarter 22-18 and went into half time break leading the game 37-33 after the second quarter ended 15-15 level.

Returning for the second half, the Patriots showed more energy which helped them recover from first half deficit to open a 10-point lead at the end of the third quarter which ended 19-5 in their favour.

James May Jr introduced his big five men of Aliou Diarra, William Robeyns, Youssoupha Ndoye, Antino Jackson and Axel Mpoyo as he attempted for a comeback.

Diarra scored 6 quick points to narrow the deficit but Rahiael Putney made a layup to open a six-point lead and bring some sigh of relief to Sunny Niyomugabo's group.

The army side put on a show in the fourth their 17-13 win in the fourth quarter was too little to save the night as Patriots held their nerves to put their second win of the series in the bag.

Patriots may join Rwanda Energy Group in the finals if they win Game 5 on Friday, June 28 while a different result would bring APR back into contention for a place in the finals.

REG have qualified for the finals after beating United Generation Basketball (UGB) 89-81, winning the semi-finals series without a defeat.