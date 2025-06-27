Ethiopia: Ministry Commits to Modernize Ethiopia's Shipping Services

26 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf ENDRIS

ADDIS ABABA- The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has reaffirmed dedication to modernizing Ethiopia's shipping and logistics sector during a discussion held yesterday with importers and exporters.

Transport and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime (PhD) emphasized that ongoing reforms at Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics are focused on streamlining administrative procedures to enhance the efficiency of logistics services.

He announced that approximately six new ships, along with several vehicles, are in the process of being added to bolster the sector's operational capacity.

Although Ethiopia is a landlocked country, it currently owns ten ships. The government, he noted, is actively pursuing efforts to secure a sea outlet, aiming to strengthen the national economy through improved maritime infrastructure.

Importers and exporters, who bear the economic burden of Ethiopia's landlocked status, were urged to support the government's initiatives.

"Economic ambitions cannot be realized without a stable and modernized maritime service. Foreign direct investment and industrialization all depend on reliable maritime transport," he stressed.

The Ministry continues to operate using flag carrier ships and vehicles to serve clients. During the discussion, several freight service users raised concerns and called for the expansion of services to more international destinations. In response, Alemu reiterated that the reforms are designed to boost both the capacity and accessibility of shipping services.

"We recognize the importance of delivering import and export goods on time. The addition of vehicles and ships will definitely enhance performance," he said.

He also underscored the importance of building competitiveness in the sector, pointing out that many local and international investors currently opt for other shipping companies due to existing service gaps.

"Of course, the government does not intend to monopolize shipping and logistics services. But that doesn't mean it will refrain from expanding," he noted.

The Minister instructed Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics to operate not only as a state entity but also as a commercially-driven enterprise capable of negotiating prices and service terms effectively.

Officials from the Ministry, Ethiopian Investment Holding, and the Ethiopian Maritime Authority also expressed their commitment to advancing the country's maritime transport and logistics services.

