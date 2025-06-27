It is well recognized and the science of agriculture would have it, fertilizer is any material, whether natural or synthetic, solid, liquid or gas that improves the levels of available plant nutrients, thereby enhancing plant growth, crop production, yield, and production quality.

Yes, fertilizers are designed to replenish soil nutrients and promote healthy plant growth, enabling farmers to maximize their productivity and meet the ever-growing demands for food thereby ensuring food security.

Having this in mind, The Ethiopian Herald conducted an exclusive interview with Mohammed Dawud, Senior agriculturalist graduated from Jimma University and working for agricultural research institutes as a senior advisor.

He said, "Definitely, fertilizers can enhance soil fertility, improve water retention, and reduce soil erosion, making them an indispensable tool for sustainable and efficient agricultural practices. Effective fertilizer utilization is crucial for maximizing crop yields and promoting sustainable agricultural production. It involves optimizing the application of fertilizers to ensure plants receive the right nutrients at the right time, while minimizing environmental impact. Some key aspects of effective fertilizer utilization include nutrition management, choosing the right type of fertilizer such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium based on crop needs and soil conditions are essential."

Applying fertilizers when plants are actively growing and nutrient uptake is at its peak is crucial for efficient utilization. Putting on the correct amount of fertilizer, determined through soil testing and crop requirements, avoids both nutrient deficiencies and excess, which can lead to environmental problems. Placing fertilizer close to the plants or crops' roots, where it can be easily absorbed, maximizes its effectiveness. Regularly testing soil helps determine nutrient levels and identify deficiencies, guiding fertilizer application, he stated.

Combining organic and inorganic fertilizers, along with other soil management practices, can improve nutrient availability and utilization. Proper irrigation also ensures that nutrients are efficiently transported to plant roots and are not leached away.

As rotating crops with different nutrient requirements, he said, can help balance nutrient levels in the soil, adding organic matter, like compost, improves soil structure and water retention thereby enhancing nutrient availability.

Besides, manure is used mostly on small plots that are located around the household's residence. To avert the problems created in relation to fertilizer utilization, improving the efficiency of the fertilizers it a timely and rewarding step.

Yes, he said, apart from enriching soils directly by fertilizer application, farmers can also improve crops yield by involving special organisms, which are not nutrients sources themselves, but can secrete growth-promoting substances, or improve the availability and uptake of already existing nutrients.

Providing agricultural experts and/or farmers with training opportunities on land conservation practices and bringing together farmers from different parts of the country for experience sharing on matters of conservation is of significantly useful in bringing about change in the sector, he underlined.

Improving access to formal education at village and community levels is also of paramount importance in ensuring access to rural finance to improve agricultural productivity by providing farmers with the means of purchasing fertilizer. Beside, improving access to equipment and other related facilities to encourage farmers' participation in small scale irrigation activities and water harvesting adds immeasurable values.

He said, "Understanding the different types of fertilizers and their impacts on soil will empower farmers and gardeners to make informed decisions about soil fertility management. Farmers can optimize crop growth; maximize yields, while also protecting the environment by selecting the appropriate fertilizer. Yes, bio fertilizers and strategies for ensuring their viability and efficiency; composting for making organic fertilizers and the challenges that may be encountered; as well as the benefits of combining organic and inorganic fertilizers."

As to him, lack of supply is probably related to thin markets, especially in more remote parts of the nation. The government has to attach due emphasis to fertilizer supply thereby bringing about better production. In addition to these priority actions, more indirect actions will improve the adoption and application of fertilizer use over the longer term. Agriculture and food systems are both drivers and victims of escalating climate and nature crises, he added.

"Policymakers need to assess conditions for accelerating and scaling up initiatives to increase fertilizer use efficiency or reduce synthetic fertilizer use by using alternatives in each context, and the time needed to set up systems, establish infrastructure, understand incentives and manage the transition."

Another scholar to whom this paper talked is Mesafint Tenaw, who graduated from Addis Ababa University in Agro economics said that farmers can enhance fertilizer use efficiency, improve crop yields, and minimize the environmental impact of fertilizer application by implementing a number of lucrative strategies. This leads to more sustainable and profitable agricultural practices.

However, a lot remains to be done on the effects of fertilizers on productivity and the determinants of adoption he said adding that the government and concerned bodies are expected to focus more on particular crop types and soil categories to appropriately utilize fertilizers. Such moves are very important but it is necessary to complement them with the undertakings of live operators, farmers that means.

This type of scrupulous investigation helps the nation fill gap witnesses in due course of utilizing fertilizers of all sorts. It also enables active operators' intensity proper fertilizer use and scrutinizes the effects of fertilizer use on households and value of production, as well as the determinants of fertilizer adoption, he stated.

According to Mesafint, the government needs to identify the very priority actions that will have the most impact on fertilizer use in the short run so as to improve the possible benefits out of fertilizer use and to encourage farmers' adoption of fertilizer. Such a meticulous measure ensures the net benefit of fertilizer use from the farmer's perspective.

It is important to engage stakeholders in policy design - rather than imposing policy on them - to ensure that applications are feasible, take account of risk appetite and support equitable change through the transition to more sustainable practices that benefit everyone. In fertilizer production and use, the key stakeholders that need to be engaged by governments are farmers, fertilizer companies and civil society. There are strong and entrenched positions both for and against synthetic fertilizer use across these groups which need to be navigated and painstakingly observed.

The application of fertilizers is necessary for continuous replenishment of plants nutrients, sustaining the productivity of soils. Inorganic fertilizers are very simple, chemically defined, water soluble, and easily absorbed for immediate and reproducible responses in plants. In excess of plants needs however, they do not only scorch plants, but are also lost to the atmosphere as greenhouse gases.

He further said that prolonged usage leads to reduced soil quality, soil acidification accompanied by dissolution of soil carbonate and greenhouse gases emission, and contamination of underground water. Increasing nutrients use efficiency ameliorates these problems by ensuring a better synchronization of nutrients availability with nutrients uptake. Fertilizer usage and environmental sustainability are two interconnected concepts that play a crucial role in the agricultural industry and our planet's health. Fertilizers have been utilized for centuries to enhance crop productivity by replenishing essential nutrients in the soil, thereby supporting plant growth, maximizing agricultural yields and ensuring food security. However, since the indiscriminate and excessive application of fertilizers can have adverse effects on the environment, such as water pollution, soil degradation, and greenhouse gas emissions, the vary carful and scientifically approved way of utilizing fertilizers has to be put into place.

Therefore, striking a balance between fertilizer usage and environmental sustainability is of paramount importance in ensuring the long-term viability of food system while minimizing the ecological footprint of agriculture and agricultural undertakings.

As to him, different types of fertilizers are available in the market today, each with its unique composition and production methods. Both classes, organic and inorganic fertilizers, have their advantages and considerations. The choice between the two depends on factors such as soil condition, crop type, environmental concerns, and farming practices. Although inorganic fertilizer class is more common due to their simplicity, precision, fast and reproducible effects ease of dissolution makes them most susceptible to volatilization and leaching losses; and they can easily scorch plants when applied in excess. The volatilization process releases many greenhouse gases, while leaching leads to contamination of underground water.

All in all, fertilizers are essential for healthy plant growth and significantly impact food production. They provide vital nutrients, like Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium, among others which plants need to thrive. This leads to increased crop yields, improved crop quality, and enhanced soil fertility. Furthermore, fertilizers can help plants resist pests and diseases, and improve their water retention.