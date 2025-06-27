Ethiopia: Bureau Vows Support for Sector Stakeholders

- A pledge has been made to strengthen cooperation with stakeholders to address longstanding challenges in the cultural and creative sectors by the Addis Ababa Art, Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Accordingly, the bureau would provide workspaces for artisans, access to libraries, training facilities, and market linkages.

The Bureau made the commitment during a stakeholder panel discussion held this week, which brought together representatives from sub-city administrations, hotels, and cultural institutions. The session served as a platform for identifying key gaps and exploring collaborative solutions for the growth of the art, culture, and tourism sectors in the capital.

Participants raised critical concerns such as the absence of permanent display spaces for handicrafts, the lack of quality libraries in several sub-cities, limited access to training centers for creative skills like pottery, and weak market connections that hinder product promotion and visibility. They also pointed out the need for more art clubs and regular exhibitions.

Responding to these concerns, the Bureau Head Hirut Kassaw (PhD) acknowledged the urgency of the issues and affirmed the Bureau's readiness to work jointly with relevant institutions to implement practical, cross-sector solutions.

"We are committed to supporting stakeholders by facilitating permanent handicraft display spaces, expanding public libraries, establishing training centers, and improving market access," Hirut stated. "These efforts will also create stronger synergy between the cultural sector and tourism."

Stakeholders emphasized that having dedicated spaces for product promotion would not only enhance artisan livelihoods but also elevate the city's appeal as a cultural tourism destination.

Regarding heritage preservation, Hirut noted that significant steps are being taken to integrate heritage sites into the city's urban development plan. These sites have been digitally registered, and by next year, they will be accessible via QR codes on a dedicated website, enhancing public access and global visibility.

She further highlighted that regional states are allocating land in Addis Ababa to establish dedicated cultural centers that represent their unique traditions and collectively promote Ethiopian culture in one central hub.

"Addis Ababa already hosts several prominent cultural landmarks such as theater houses, the Adwa Victory Memorial, the Science Museum, Unity Park, the National Museum, and various religious museums," Hirut said. "What's needed now is stronger coordination to promote and make these institutions more accessible to the public and tourists alike."

According to her, the city's comprehensive development plan includes the construction of 60 additional cultural centers, with feasibility and planning studies currently underway.