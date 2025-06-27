Ethiopia: Supporting Addis Ababa's Commitment to Advancing E-Mobility

Addis Ababa is tirelessly working to enhance resident satisfaction across various services, particularly in transportation. In this effort, the Addis Ababa Transport Bureau, alongside key partners like Dodai Manufacturing PLC, has initiated significant steps toward advancing e-mobility.

As part of this initiative, Dodai has donated 40 electric motorcycles (without batteries) and proposed an innovative pilot program featuring a battery-swapping network. This collaboration aims to improve urban transportation, promote environmental sustainability, and create new livelihood opportunities for Addis Ababa residents.

Yuma Sasaki, CEO of Dodai Manufacturing PLC, shared via email and said that its mission is to make urban e-mobility accessible throughout Africa, starting with electric motorcycles in Addis Ababa. He envisions the city as a model where motivated youth can earn a living through delivery jobs, contributing to the growth of e-commerce and the green economy.

Sasaki expressed pride in collaborating with the Addis Ababa Transport Bureau, under the leadership of His Excellency Yabibal Addis. He highlighted their shared goal of making urban transport cleaner, more efficient, and safer for all residents. Together, they aim to accelerate the introduction of proven technologies, beginning with battery-swapping solutions for electric two-wheelers. This initiative has the potential to create at least 100,000 jobs over the next three to four years, based on successful models in similar-sized cities in Southeast Asia.

Urbanization in Ethiopia is rapidly increasing, leading to significant traffic congestion and air pollution. Transitioning to electric two-wheelers is a practical solution to these challenges. Each Dodai electric motorcycle can reduce CO2 emissions by 1 to 1.5 tons annually. With Ethiopia's clean and affordable electricity, the impact on carbon reduction is both immediate and significant.

Dodai employs a data-driven approach to measure its environmental impact, tracking CO2 emissions avoided and fossil fuel consumption replaced by electricity. They also monitor the percentage of renewable electricity used in their battery-swapping network, a crucial advantage given Ethiopia's clean energy mix. Over time, they plan to share these results publicly to demonstrate their positive contributions to the economy and environment.

However, the biggest challenge lies in building a dense network of battery-swapping stations to meet demand across the city. Ensuring a stable power supply at each location and educating first-time users about the system are also critical steps. Despite these challenges, Sasaki is confident that strong demand and support from partners will facilitate rapid scaling.

Electric motorcycles are seen as powerful drivers of job creation, not just in mobility but throughout the economy. They will enable thousands of young people to earn income through delivery services and ride-hailing as e-commerce expands in Ethiopia. Additionally, the battery-swapping network will create jobs in operations, maintenance, IT systems, and customer service, while increasing demand for local assembly and spare parts.

To build a high-quality ecosystem, Dodai emphasizes strong training at all levels. They provide structured training for riders on safe and efficient motorcycle use, battery-swapping network operations, and basic maintenance. They also train station operators on safety protocols and battery diagnostics. As the ecosystem grows, Dodai plans to collaborate with local vocational schools to develop formal training programs that prepare Ethiopian youth for skilled jobs in this emerging industry.

Community engagement is crucial. Adoption must be driven by trust and grassroots involvement, not just marketing.

Dodai works closely with delivery riders, ride-hailing platforms, and community organizations that support green mobility. They regularly organize public test-ride events and demonstrations to showcase the benefits of electric mobility.

Dodai's mission is clear: to build the future of urban e-mobility, starting in Addis Ababa. Their goal is to serve at least 100,000 users within three years, establishing a proven model for affordable and scalable electric mobility. Once this success is achieved, they will consider expansion to other Ethiopian regional capitals or larger urban markets in Africa where they can effectively address real challenges.

He underlined, Dodai's commitment to advancing e-mobility in Addis Ababa not only aims to transform urban transportation but also seeks to create sustainable job opportunities and contribute to a greener economy, positioning Ethiopia as a leader in the green mobility sector.

Experts in the area say as urbanization accelerates globally, cities face increasing challenges related to traffic congestion, air pollution, and energy consumption. In this context, advancing e-mobility--defined as the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and related infrastructure--emerges as a crucial solution, particularly for cities like Addis Ababa.

Advancing e-mobility can stimulate local economies through the creation of green jobs in manufacturing, maintenance, and infrastructure development. The establishment of charging stations and related services can also generate employment opportunities. Additionally, reduced fuel costs for electric vehicles can save money for consumers and businesses alike.

Experts also highlight E-mobility must be integrated into urban planning processes. Experts emphasize that city planners should consider electric mobility solutions when designing infrastructure. This includes dedicated lanes for electric vehicles, charging stations, and battery-swapping facilities, which will encourage adoption and ensure seamless integration into the urban landscape.

Finally, raising awareness about the benefits of e-mobility is crucial. Experts suggest implementing educational campaigns to inform residents about the advantages of electric transportation, including cost savings, environmental benefits, and health improvements. Engaging the community through workshops and public demonstrations can foster acceptance and enthusiasm.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald